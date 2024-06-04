NEW YORK, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a release issued under the same headline on Wednesday, May 29th by OTC Markets (OTCQX: OTCM), please note that in the second paragraph, the trading symbol should be VNPKF, not VPNKF. The corrected release follows:

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Verde Agritech Ltd. (TSX: NPK; OTCQX: VNPKF), an agricultural technology company dedicated to advancing sustainable agriculture through the innovation of specialty multi-nutrient potassium fertilizers, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Verde Agritech Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Verde Agritech Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “VNPKF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

“Today we celebrate one more important milestone for Verde. By trading on OTCQX Best Market we expect to enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors, providing a broader platform to build shareholder value alongside our Toronto Stock Exchange listing,” commented Cristiano Veloso, Verde’s Founder and CEO.

About Verde Agritech Ltd.

Verde AgriTech is dedicated to advancing sustainable agriculture through the innovation of specialty multi-nutrient potassium fertilizers. Our mission is to increase agricultural productivity, enhance soil health, and significantly contribute to environmental sustainability. Utilizing our unique position in Brazil, we harness proprietary technologies to develop solutions that not only meet the immediate needs of farmers but also address global challenges such as food security and climate change. Our commitment to carbon capture and the production of eco-friendly fertilizers underscores our vision for a future where agriculture contributes positively to the health of our planet.

For more information on how we are leading the way towards sustainable agriculture and climate change mitigation in Brazil, visit our website at https://verde.ag/en/home/.

Company Updates

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

