CORRECTION – Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results Call

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a release issued earlier today under the same headline by Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB), please note that the date in paragraph three should read February 6, 2020, not January 6, 2020, as previously stated. The corrected release follows:

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 4:30pm Eastern Time. The Company will be sharing its plans for 2020 during the conference call.

The call will be webcast and may be accessed at Pacific Biosciences’ website at:  http://investor.pacificbiosciences.com/.

Date: February 6, 2020

Time: 4:30pm ET

Listen via Internet: http://investor.pacificbiosciences.com/

Toll-free: 888.366.7247

International: 707.287.9330

Conference ID: 7968618

Replay: http://investor.pacificbiosciences.com

About Pacific Biosciences

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) offers sequencing systems to help scientists resolve genetically complex problems. Based on its novel Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT®) technology, Pacific Biosciences’ products enable: de novo genome assembly to finish genomes in order to more fully identify, annotate and decipher genomic structures; full-length transcript analysis to improve annotations in reference genomes, characterize alternatively spliced isoforms in important gene families, and find novel genes; targeted sequencing to more comprehensively characterize genetic variations; and real-time kinetic information for epigenome characterization. Pacific Biosciences’ technology provides high accuracy, ultra-long reads, uniform coverage, and the ability to simultaneously detect epigenetic changes. PacBio® sequencing systems, including consumables and software, provide a simple, fast, end-to-end workflow for SMRT Sequencing. More information is available at www.pacb.com.

Contact:  Pacific Biosciences

Trevin Rard
650.521.8450
[email protected]

