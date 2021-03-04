CORRECTION – Pennant Group, Inc.

EAGLE, Idaho, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a release earlier today by The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), please note that the second and third paragraphs should have said John Gochnour, Chief Operating Officer, would be participating, rather than Brent Guerisoli. The corrected release follows:

The Pennant Group to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of operating subsidiaries that provide home health, hospice and senior living services, announced today that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

John Gochnour, Chief Operating Officer, Jennifer Freeman, Chief Financial Officer and Derek Bunker, Chief Investment Officer, are scheduled to participate in the 2021 Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on March 9, 2021.

Mr. Gochnour, Ms. Freeman and Mr. Bunker are also scheduled to present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on March 17, 2021, at 9:20 a.m. Mountain Time.

A live webcast and audio archive of the presentations will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Pennant’s website at http://investor.pennantgroup.com.

About Pennant

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 80 home health and hospice agencies and 54 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated “company” and “its” assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms “we,” “us,” “its” and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at http://www.pennantgroup.com.

