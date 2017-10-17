CORRECTION – River Valley Community Bancorp Announces Record Earnings for Second Consecutive Quarter (Unaudited)

YUBA CITY, Calif, Oct. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by River Valley Community Bank (OTC:RVCB), please note that in the first paragraph of the release, the quarter ended date should be September 30, 2017, not June 30, 2017 as previously stated.
