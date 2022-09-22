Breaking News
(CORRECTION) Sack Lunch Productions, Inc. (OTC: SAKL) Proceeding To Definitive Agreement on Acquisition of Stake in Arowana Media Holdings

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sack Lunch Productions, Inc. (OTC PINK: SAKL), an action-oriented events and entertainment company.  Arowana Media Holdings Inc., is a multimedia acquisitions and development company in which Sack Lunch intends to acquire a 45% minority interest to gain access to Arowana’s Intellectual property (IP) consisting of film, book and legacy entertainment titles (https://www.ArowanaMedia.com), which both companies hope to close within the next 45 days.

In the interim, Mark Newbauer, CEO of Arowana Media, continues to move forward and has reached an agreement in principle to retain Nicholl Fellowship recipient Joey Clarke Jr. to adapt one of Arowana’s properties, Barbara O’Connor’s former New York Times bestseller “Wish, into a full-length feature film.

Since MacMillan published Wish in 2016, the novel has remained among the Top 10 New York Times bestselling middle-grade paperbacks.

The novel is about a girl who unexpectedly learns the true meaning of family in the least likely of places, with the help of a friend, her aunt and uncle, and the dog of her dreams.

IBISworld recently reported that the intellectual property licensing industry is expected to increase 9.1% in 2022 increasing in value to over $58 billion.

Arowana currently has an effective Registration Statement filed under Regulation CF to raise up to $1,070,000 in working capital – https://arowanamedia.com/invest/ – which it intends to use for additional purchases of “legacy” IP and development costs of its current properties.

About Sack Lunch Productions, Inc.

Sack Lunch Productions, Inc. (OTC PINK: SAKL), is an action-oriented events and entertainment company which, historically, has provided events aimed at bringing families, friends, and communities together through the licensing of its event titles and trademarked media, together with corporate hosted and managed events across the U.S. and Canada. The Company has developed a large and diverse base of over 2,000,000 social media followers who participate in local venues and follow the Company’s licensee-hosted and Company-hosted events and broadcasts. The Company holds trademarks and rights to operate several events which include: The Dirty Dash, Color Me Rad, Slide the City, Trike Riot and The Lantern Fest: www.colormerad.com and www.dirtydash.com.

About Arowana Media Holdings

Arowana Media Holdings, Inc. (https://www.ArowanaMedia.com) is an media intellectual property acquisition and development company with a portfolio of media titles, focused on utilizing its current and other targeted media IP to be acquired, incubated and ultimately produced and released in the global entertainment marketplace in the form of streaming film and television broadcasting, published content, and AR/VR.

CONTACT:             

Richard Surber
Sack Lunch Productions Inc.
hunconsult@aol.com

or

Mark Newbauer
Arowana Media Holdings Inc.
mark.b.newbauer@gmail.com

