Correction: Selvaag Bolig ASA: Employee share purchase

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement sent 1 December 2017. The correct number of shares purchased by employees was 146 723. Subsequent to the purchase Selvaag Bolig holds 2 004 072 own shares.

Further information from

Sverre Molvik, CFO

Telephone: +47 401 00 585, e-mail: [email protected]

Selvaag Bolig ASA is a residential property developer controlling the entire value chain from acquisition of land to sale of homes. The company has several thousand homes under development at any given time, and focuses on the growth areas in and around Greater Oslo, Bergen, Stavanger and Trondheim. Selvaag Bolig represents a continuation of Selvaag’s 60-year history and experience, and offers a broad variety of property types marketed under the brand names Start, Hjem and Pluss. The company is headquartered at Ullern in Oslo.

