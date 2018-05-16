Correction – Shares of Heimavellir hf. admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland – Published 2018-05-16 18:06:14 CET

Breaking News
Correction – Shares of Heimavellir hf. admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland

Correction – The number of shares was incorrect in the previous announcement. The correct amount of shares is 11,251,397,746. The table below has been updated to show the correct number of shares.

Nasdaq Iceland („the Exchange“) has approved Heimavellir hf.‘s („Heimavellir“) (ID no. 440315-1190) request for admission to trading on the Exchange‘s Main Market. The first day of trading in Heimavellir’s shares will be May 24, 2018.

 

Company name Heimavellir hf.  
Symbol HEIMA  
First day of trading May 24, 2018  
Number of shares 11,251,397,746  
ISIN code IS0000028413  
Orderbook ID 155160  
Round lot 1 share  
Segment Small Cap  
Dynamic Volatility Guard 5%  
Static Volatility Guard 15%  
Market segment OMX ICE Equities / 23  
Tick-size table XICE Equities, ISK  
MIC XICE  
     
ICB classification    
     
Industry 8000 Financials
Supersector 8600 Real Estate

 

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
