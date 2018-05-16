Correction – Shares of Heimavellir hf. admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland – Published 2018-05-16 18:06:14 CET

Correction – The number of shares was incorrect in the previous announcement. The correct amount of shares is 11,251,397,746. The table below has been updated to show the correct number of shares.

Nasdaq Iceland („the Exchange“) has approved Heimavellir hf.‘s („Heimavellir“) (ID no. 440315-1190) request for admission to trading on the Exchange‘s Main Market. The first day of trading in Heimavellir’s shares will be May 24, 2018.