This press release corrects and replaces the previously issued press release at 8:52 a.m. on November 15, 2023.

Kennesaw, GA, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (“ShoulderUp” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SUAC.U; SUAC; SUAC.WS) today announced that its special meeting of stockholders (“Special Meeting”) will be postponed from its scheduled time of 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on November 15, 2023 to 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time on November 17, 2023. The Special Meeting can still be accessed virtually by visiting https://www.cstproxy.com/shoulderupacquisition/ext2023. You will need the 12-digit meeting control number that is printed on your proxy card to enter the Special Meeting. The record date for the Special Meeting remains October 13, 2023.

Stockholders who have previously submitted their proxies or otherwise voted and who do not want to change their vote need not take any action. Stockholders as of the record date can vote, even if they have subsequently sold their shares. Any stockholders who wish to change their vote and need assistance should contact Okapi Partners LLC at (212) 297-0720, or info@okapipartners.com. In connection with the postponement of the Special Meeting, the Company has extended the deadline of holders of the Company’s common stock issued in its initial public offering (the “Public Shares”) to submit their Public Shares for redemption in connection with the Charter Amendment Proposal (as defined in the Proxy Statement) until 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time on November 16, 2023. Stockholders who wish to withdraw their previously submitted redemption requests may do so prior to the rescheduled meeting by requesting that the transfer agent return such Public Shares prior to 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time on November 17, 2023.

About ShoulderUp

ShoulderUp is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

