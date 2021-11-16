CORRECTION: SPAR Group Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

~ 3Q Revenue Increased 15% Over Prior Year

~ Year-to-date Operating Income Increased 7%

~ Year-to-date Net Income Increased 95%

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a release issued under the same headline on Tuesday, November 16th by SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP), please note that in the operating income table, the total change was incorrectly listed as 99.9%, the proper value should be 19.9%. The corrected release follows:

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP), a leading global provider of merchandising and marketing services, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

“With another quarter of double-digit revenue growth, we are building momentum. I am pleased with the progress we are making and the response from our clients, some of the most exciting companies in the world. Despite the continued labor market pressures and slow pace of economic recovery in select international markets, we are driving top and bottom line results,” stated Mike Matacunas, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I continue to be bullish on our future and appreciative of the work and passion our people demonstrate every day that makes a difference for our clients. We are uniquely positioned in the market and the future is bright.”

Third Quarter Results

Consolidated net revenue was $67.4 million, compared to $58.9 million in the prior year’s third quarter. Domestic net revenue was $28.7 million, a 6.1% increase from the prior year, while international net revenue increased by 21.7%.

Gross Profit was $12.6 million compared to $12.0 million during the third quarter a year ago. Gross margin decreased to 18.7% versus 20.4% in the prior year’s quarter. The primary factors driving the decrease in gross margin were related to continued labor cost pressures globally.

Selling, General and Administrative expenses were 14.0% of revenue versus 13.8% during the prior year’s third quarter.

Operating Income decreased 19.9% to $2.7 million compared to $3.3 million in the prior year’s third quarter, and operating margin was 4.0% compared to 5.7% in the prior year’s third quarter.

Net Income attributable to SPAR Group increased by 3.1% to $1.2 million compared to the prior year’s third quarter. Earnings per diluted share was $0.06, compared to $0.05 in the prior year’s quarter.

Balance Sheet as of September 30, 2021

At September 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents totaled $15.3 million. Working capital was $25.4 million and current ratio was 1.5 to 1. Total current assets and total assets were $79.9 million and $97.7 million, respectively. Total liabilities were $56.5 million and total equity was $41.2 million at September 30, 2021.

Financial Results by Geography (in 000’s, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended September 30,
 %       Nine Months Ended September 30, %  
Revenue:   2021     2020   Change       2021     2020   Change  
International $ 38,727   $ 31,824   21.7 %   $ 116,073   $ 98,704   17.6 %
Domestic   28,696     27,041   6.1 %     79,623     72,453   9.9 %
Total $ 67,423   $ 58,865   14.5 %   $ 195,696   $ 171,157   14.3 %
                                   
                                   
  Three Months Ended September 30,
 %     Nine Months Ended September 30,  %  
Operating Income:   2021     2020   Change       2021     2020   Change  
International $ 1,590   $ 2,042   (22.1 %)   $ 5,106   $ 4,859   5.1 %
Domestic   1,085     1,299   (16.5 %)     2,176     1,924   13.1 %
Total $ 2,675   $ 3,341   (19.9 %)   $ 7,282   $ 6,783   7.4 %
                                   
                                   
Net income  Three Months Ended September 30,
       Nine Months Ended September 30,    
(loss):   2021     2020   Change       2021     2020   Change  
                                   
International $ 419   $ 738   (43.2 %)   $ 1,304   $ 1,365   (4.5 %)
Domestic   761     406   87.4 %     1,307     (28 ) 4,767.9 %
Total $ 1,180   $ 1,144   3.1 %   $ 2,611   $ 1,337   95.3 %
                                   
Earnings Per Basic and Diluted Share:                                  
  $ 0.06   $ 0.05         $ 0.12   $ 0.06      
                                   

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group is a global merchandising and marketing services company, providing a broad range of services to retailers, manufacturers and distributors around the world. With more than 50 years of experience, 25,000+ merchandising specialists around the world, an average of 200,000+ store visits a week and long-term relationships with some of the world’s leading manufacturers and retail businesses.

For more information, please visit the SPAR Group’s website at http://www.sparinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains, and the above referenced recorded comments, will contain “forward-looking statements” within the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, made by, or respecting, SPAR Group, Inc. (“SGRP”) and its subsidiaries (together with SGRP, “SPAR”, “SPAR Group” or the “Company”), filed in a Current Report on Form 10-Q by SGRP with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 15, 2021. There also are forward-looking statements contained in SGRP’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on March 31, 2021, and SGRP’s First Amendment to Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on April 29, 2021 (as so amended, the “Annual Report”), in SGRP’s amended definitive Proxy Statement respecting its Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on August 12, 2021, which SGRP filed with the SEC on July 20, 2021 (the “Proxy Statement”), and the SGRP’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other reports and statements as and when filed with the SEC (including the Quarterly Report, the Annual Report and the Proxy Statement, the Information Statement, the Second Special Meeting Proxy/Information Statement, each a “SEC Report”). “Forward-looking statements” are defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and other applicable federal and state securities laws, rules and regulations, as amended (together with the Securities Act and Exchange Act, the “Securities Laws”).

The forward-looking statements made by the Company in this Press Release may include (without limitation) any expectations, guidance or other information respecting the pursuit or achievement of the Company’s corporate strategic objectives, building upon the Company’s momentum and strong foundation, leveraging compatible opportunities, growing the Company’s client base, products and market position, and continuing to strengthen the Company’s balance sheet, revenues and profitability. The Company’s forward-looking statements also include, in particular and without limitation, those made in “Business”, “Risk Factors”, “Legal Proceedings”, and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Annual Report. You can identify forward-looking statements in such information by the Company’s use of terms such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “believe”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “plan”, “project” or similar words or variations or negatives of those words.

You should carefully consider (and not place undue reliance on) the Company’s forward-looking statements, risk factors and the other risks, cautions and information made, contained or noted in or incorporated by reference into this Press Release, the Annual Report, the Proxy Statement and the other applicable SEC Reports that could cause the Company’s actual performance or condition (including its assets, business, clients, capital, cash flow, credit, expenses, financial condition, income, liabilities, liquidity, locations, marketing, operations, performance, prospects, sales, strategies, taxation or other achievement, results, risks, trends or condition) to differ materially from the performance or condition planned, intended, anticipated, estimated or otherwise expected by the Company (collectively, “expectations”) and described in the information in the Company’s forward-looking and other statements, whether express or implied. Although the Company believes them to be reasonable, those expectations involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unpredictable factors (many of which are beyond the Company’s control) that could cause those expectations to fail to occur or be realized or such actual performance or condition to be materially and adversely different from the Company’s expectations. In addition, new risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company to predict these matters or how they may arise or affect the Company. Accordingly, the Company cannot assure you that its expectations will be achieved in whole or in part, that the Company has identified all potential risks, or that the Company can successfully avoid or mitigate such risks in whole or in part, any of which could be significant and materially adverse to the Company and the value of your investment in SGRP’s Common Stock.

You should also carefully review the risk factors described in the Annual Report (See Item 1A – Risk Factors) and any other risks, cautions or information made, contained or noted in or incorporated by reference into the Annual Report, the Proxy Statement or other applicable SEC Report. All forward-looking and other statements or information attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly subject to and qualified by all such risk factors and other risks, cautions and information.

The Company does not intend or promise, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, risk factors or other risks, cautions or information (in whole or in part), whether as a result of new information, risks or uncertainties, future events or recognition or otherwise, except as and to the extent required by applicable law. 

Contact:
Dave Mossberg
(817) 310-0051

SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (loss)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,     September 30,  
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
                                 
Net revenues   $ 67,423     $ 58,865     $ 195,696     $ 171,157  
Cost of revenues     54,813       46,849       158,821       137,478  
Gross profit     12,610       12,016       36,875       33,679  
Selling, general and administrative expense     9,426       8,145       28,020       25,287  
Depreciation and amortization     509       530       1,573       1,609  
Operating income     2,675       3,341       7,282       6,783  
Interest expense     124       169       402       482  
Other (income), net     (137)       (143 )     (208)       (201 )
Income before income tax expense     2,688       3,315       7,088       6,502  
                                 
Income tax expense     549       870       2,036       1,830  
Net income     2,139       2,445       5,052       4,672  
Net (income) attributable to non-controlling interest     (959 )     (1,301 )     (2,441 )     (3,335 )
Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc.   $ 1,180     $ 1,144     $ 2,611     $ 1,337  
Basic and diluted income per common share:   $ 0.06     $ 0.05     $ 0.12     $ 0.06  
Weighted average common shares – basic     21,295       21,110       21,248       21,108  
Weighted average common shares – diluted     21,589       21,147       21,592       21,152  
                                 
Net income   $ 2,139     $ 2,445     $ 5,052     $ 4,672  
Other comprehensive income (loss):                                
Foreign currency translation adjustments   $ (1,352 )     71       (2,696 )     (3,908 )
Comprehensive income     787       2,516       2,356       764  
Comprehensive loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest     (311)       (1,326 )     (423 )     (871 )
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to SPAR Group, Inc.   $ 476     $ 1,190     $ 1,933     $ (107 )
                                 

SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share data)

    September 30,     December 31,  
    2021     2020  
    (Unaudited)          
Assets                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 15,300     $ 15,972  
Accounts receivable, net     59,234       46,914  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     5,320       3,631  
Total current assets     79,854       66,517  
Property and equipment, net     3,043       2,795  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     2,114       2,900  
Goodwill     4,168       3,760  
Intangible assets, net     2,430       2,255  
Deferred income taxes     4,162       4,201  
Other assets     1,940       1,601  
Total assets   $ 97,711     $ 84,029  
Liabilities and equity                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 10,156     $ 7,859  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     22,369       18,745  
Due to affiliates     3,716       3,775  
Customer incentives and deposits     3,306       1,799  
Lines of credit and short-term loans     13,828       9,329  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities     1,048       1,398  
Total current liabilities     54,423       42,905  
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion     1,066       1,502  
Long-term debt and other liabilities     1,000       1,000  
Total liabilities     56,489       45,407  
Commitments and contingencies – See Note 8                
Equity:                
SPAR Group, Inc. equity                
Preferred stock, $.01 par value: Authorized and available shares– 2,445,598 Issued and outstanding shares – None – Balance at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020            
Common stock, $.01 par value: Authorized shares – 47,000,000 Issued shares – 21,320,414 – Balance at September 30, 2021, and 21,122,312 – December 31, 2020     213       211  
Treasury stock, at cost – 54,329 shares – Balance at September 30, 2021, and 1,697 shares – December 31, 2020     (104 )     (2 )
Additional paid-in capital     17,025       16,645  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (4,591 )     (3,913 )
Retained earnings     11,829       9,218  
Total SPAR Group, Inc. equity     24,372       22,159  
Non-controlling interest     16,850       16,463  
Total equity     41,222       38,622  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 97,711     $ 84,029  
                 

