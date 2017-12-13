Correction: Technical disturbances on Nasdaq Copenhagen-, Helsinki-, Iceland- and Stockholm Equity

Customers experience technical disturbances on Nasdaq Copenhagen-, Helsinki-, Iceland and Stockholm Equity.

Indices are incorrect calculated. The following indices are not being disseminated until further notices:

OMXC20

OMXC20CAP

OMXC25

OMXH25

OMXI8

OMXO20

OMXS30

OMXSB

VINX30

Troubleshooting is in progress. Await further information within 60 minutes.

For trade and technical questions please contact (INET):

Trade and Technical Support

+ 46 8 405 6410

[email protected]