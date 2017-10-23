CORRECTION: The results of the primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-10-23 12:35 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The results of the primary placement auction of additional offers the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on October 23, 2017:

ISIN code LT0000650038 A competitive orderbook LTGCB03022B A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB03022B Payment date 2017-10-25 Redemption date 2022-09-27 Currency of issue EUR Nominal value 100 Coupon rate, % 0,3 Minimum offered yield, % 0,320 Weighted average accepted yield, % 0,350 Maximum accepted yield, % 0,360 Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 48 880 000 Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 3 190 000 Distributed by par value, EUR 20 000 000,00 Turnover, EUR 19 955 490,86

The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market – Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date.

Nasdaq Baltic

Transaction Services

+370 5 253 14 54

www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.