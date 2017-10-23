CORRECTION: The results of the primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-10-23 12:35 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
The results of the primary placement auction of additional offers the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on October 23, 2017:
|ISIN code
|LT0000650038
|A competitive orderbook
|LTGCB03022B
|A non-competitive orderbook
|LTGNB03022B
|Payment date
|2017-10-25
|Redemption date
|2022-09-27
|Currency of issue
|EUR
|Nominal value
|100
|Coupon rate, %
|0,3
|Minimum offered yield, %
|0,320
|Weighted average accepted yield, %
|0,350
|Maximum accepted yield, %
|0,360
|Total volume of competitive bids, EUR
|48 880 000
|Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR
|3 190 000
|Distributed by par value, EUR
|20 000 000,00
|Turnover, EUR
|19 955 490,86
The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market – Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date.
