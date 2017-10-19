Breaking News
CORRECTION TO ROBIT PLC’S STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE PUBLISHED ON 19 OCTOBER 2017 AT 12.00 P.M.: NET SALES OF THE THIRD QUARTER 2017 AND CHANGE OF GUIDANCE

ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 19 OCTOBER 2017 AT 8.00 P.M.

CORRECTION TO ROBIT PLC’S STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE PUBLISHED ON 19 OCTOBER 2017 AT 12.00 P.M.: NET SALES OF THE THIRD QUARTER 2017 AND CHANGE OF GUIDANCE

Robit Plc’s stock exchange release published on 19 October 2017 at 12.00 p.m. has been corrected concerning the net sales growth of 1-9/2017 as follows:

Original release: “Robit Plc’s unaudited net sales in the review period 1-9/2017 totaled EUR 65,7 million (EUR 42,0 million comparative period 1-9/2016), which means 54 percent growth from the comparative period.”

Corrected information: “Robit Plc’s unaudited net sales in the review period 1-9/2017 totaled EUR 65,7 million (EUR 42,0 million comparative period 1-9/2016), which means 56 percent growth from the comparative period.”

The net sales figures are accurate. Thus, the net sales growth is 56 percent.

ROBIT PLC

Mika Virtanen, Group CEO

Further information:

Robit Plc

Mika Virtanen, Group CEO
+358 40 832 7583
[email protected]

Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company selling and servicing global customers in drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction and contracting, tunneling and well drilling. The company’s offering is divided into three product and service range: Top Hammer and Down-the-Hole products as well as Digital Services. Robit has 21 own sales and service points as well as active sales networks in 115 countries. The manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia, UK and USA.

