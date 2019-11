CORRECTION – Tractor Supply Stores Closed for Thanksgiving, Extend Black Friday Hours

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a release issued earlier today under the same headline by Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), please note that in the last sentence of the first paragraph, the end of the extended store hours is 9 p.m., not 10 p.m. as previously stated. The corrected release follows:

Tractor Supply Company announced today its hours for the Thanksgiving holiday. The rural lifestyle retailer will continue the tradition of keeping stores nationwide closed on Thanksgiving Day to allow employees to spend time with friends and family. Stores will reopen on Black Friday with extended hours from 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Though stores are closed on the holiday, customers will have access to Black Friday deals and sales online starting on Thanksgiving Day. For more information about online and in-store holiday promotions, visit TractorSupply.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram .

