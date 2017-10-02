CORRECTION – Trinidad Drilling Third Quarter 2017 Results and Conference Call

Breaking News
In a release issued earlier today by Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TSX:TDG), please note that the headline of the release should read “Trinidad Drilling Third Quarter 2017 Results and Conference Call,” not “Trinidad Drilling Second Quarter 2017 Results and Conference Call” as previously stated.

Trinidad Drilling Third Quarter 2017 Results and Conference Call

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TSX:TDG) (Trinidad) is pleased to announce that we will release our third quarter 2017 results after market close on Wednesday, November 8, 2017. The news release will provide consolidated operating and financial information. The full management’s discussion and analysis as well as the consolidated financial statements will be posted on the Investor Relations section of Trinidad’s website at www.trinidaddrilling.com and will also be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Conference Call:
Thursday, November 9, 2017
9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET)
866-326-3081 (toll-free in North America) or 734-385-2616 approximately 10 minutes prior to the conference call
Conference ID: 89745453

Archived Recording:  
855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406
Conference ID: 89745453

Webcast: https://www.trinidaddrilling.com/investors/events-presentations

Trinidad is a corporation focused on sustainable growth that trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TDG. Trinidad’s divisions currently operate in the drilling sector of the oil and natural gas industry, with operations in Canada, the United States and internationally. In addition, through joint venture arrangements, Trinidad operates drilling rigs in Saudi Arabia and Mexico, and is currently assessing operations in other international markets. Trinidad is focused on providing modern, reliable, expertly designed equipment operated by well-trained and experienced personnel. Trinidad’s drilling fleet is one of the most adaptable, technologically advanced and competitive in the industry.

For further information, please contact:
Lisa Ottmann
Vice President, Investor Relations
403.294.4401
email: [email protected]

