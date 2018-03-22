CORRECTION: Vinotemp Adds 41-Bottle Outdoor Wine Cooler to its Outdoor Entertaining Appliance Offering

Breaking News
Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

Irvine, California , March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vinotemp®, the recognized leader in architectural wine storage solutions and cooling technology, today announced the addition of the Vinotemp 41-Bottle Outdoor Wine Cooler to its outdoor entertaining appliance offering. Electrical Testing Labs (ETL) certified – and certified to the California Energy Commission (CEC) that the wine cooler complies with energy efficiency standards – the versatile outdoor wine storage solution features adjustable shelving, a customizable 31-degree temperature range and is front vented for easy installation.

Vinotemp’s newest addition to its outdoor appliance offering is designed to meet the growing market demand for outdoor wine storage options. According to Realtor Magazine, the creation of outdoor living spaces is one of the biggest trends in homeownership for 2018. “As the popularity of entertaining outdoors continues to grow, so does the demand for appliances that make it easy for homeowners to indulge their guests,” states India Hynes, CEO of Vinotemp. “Vinotemp’s 41-Bottle Outdoor Wine Cooler is our solution to meeting market demand because it’s a versatile wine refrigeration system that makes serving and storing wine outdoors simple.”

Engineered to perform in temperatures as high as 106°F, the Vinotemp 41-Bottle Outdoor Wine Cooler also features:

  • Ample storage capacity. Adjustable shelving allows for the proper storage of up to 41 bottles of 750ml Bordeaux-style wine bottles.
  • Customizable temperature control. An adjustable 31-degree temperature range (41-72°F) allows users to select a proper, customized storage climate and serving temperature for light or dark wines.
  • Easy installation. Front vented and designed for built-in or freestanding installation, the new cooler makes it simple to add proper storage for wine to nearly any outdoor kitchen design.
  • Reversible door swing. The ability to hinge the cooler’s door left or right adds to its versatility, while making it simple to pair with another cooler to double wine storage capacity.
  • Vinotemp BioBlu™ interior lighting. A blue light-emitting diode (LED) interior lighting system that’s both aesthetically pleasing and functional as it helps reduce the growth of bacteria and mold.  

To learn more about the Vinotemp 41-Bottle Outdoor Wine Cooler visit vinotemp.com.

About Vinotemp®
For 30 years Vinotemp® has manufactured custom wood wine cabinets, wine racks, wine cellars, and cooling systems and is the leading distributor of wine coolers, beverage coolers, wine dispensers, wine accessories, and more. Close attention to market demand and non-standard ideas have resulted in Vinotemp’s ability to offer diversified wine storage solutions utilized residentially and by renowned resorts, restaurants, hotels, and the yachting industry. Find more information about Vinotemp by calling 800-777-VINO (8466) or visiting Vinotemp.com. Find Vinotemp on Facebook.com/Vinotemp and Twitter @Vinotemp.

