CORRECTION – With New SVP of Sales, Ushur Adds Sixth Senior Leader in Six Months

April 10, 2021

Former Conga VP of Sales Ron Gupta tapped to drive Ushur’s rapid growth

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a release issued under the same headline on Thursday, April 8, 2021 by Ushur, please note that in the fifth paragraph of the release, the Series B raise should be $30M, not $30B as previously stated. The corrected release follows:

Ushur, an early leader in AI-powered customer experience automation, today announced that enterprise sales leader Ron Gupta has joined as Senior Vice President of Sales. Ron will apply his 15+ years sales experience to lead Ushur’s revenue generation with its ethos of valuing every customer as a partner.

Ron joins from contract lifecycle management platform Conga. He led one of Conga’s largest revenue engines while simultaneously launching two additional global markets, contributing to a period of growth where Conga more than doubled its annual revenue to over $400M. At billion-dollar enterprise software company TIBCO, Ron led all functions of its government subsidiary and was instrumental in the acquisition of several of TIBCO’s largest customers. Other leadership roles include Senior Vice President and Head of Global Sales at Zephyr (acquired by SmartBear) and Sales Director at BPM company Pegasystems.

“Ushur has all the ingredients for rapid growth: a stellar team backed by blue chip investors, a battle-tested technology platform and a massive market opportunity,” said Ron Gupta. “I am honored to be joining Ushur at this juncture as we build a foundation to transform the way enterprises interact with and serve customers.”

“Ushur is on a trajectory of unprecedented growth due to the market demand for digital, self-service technology that we deliver through our AI-powered platform,” said Simha Sadasiva, CEO of Ushur. “I am thrilled to have a leader of Ron’s caliber and experience join us as we hit our stride to reshape the world of enterprise customer experience through true intelligent automation, purpose-built to transform every aspect of the customer engagement lifecycle.”

Gupta is Ushur’s sixth senior executive hire in the past six months as the company continues its booming expansion on the back of its $30M Series B raise. Gupta’s appointment follows Kashif Mahbub as Senior Vice President of Marketing, John Lepore as Global Head of Solutions Engineering, Meredith Barnes-Cook as Head of Global Insurance, Janeen Blanton as Director of Customer Success and Kate Gingras as Vice President of Strategic Accounts.

About Ushur
Ushur enables enterprises to intelligently automate and digitally transform their end-to-end customer–facing workflows through its AI-powered, no-code and cloud-native automation platform. Backed by leading investors including Third Point Ventures, 8VC, Pentland Ventures, Aflac Ventures and Iron Pillar, Ushur’s intelligent process automation solutions for customer engagement are currently in production at some of the leading insurance providers across the globe including Irish Life, Unum, Aetna, Cigna and Tower Insurance.

