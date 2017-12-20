CORRECTION: YEAR 2018 CALENDAR FOR THE INVESTOR

AS Baltika plans in 2018 to disclose information and organise the annual general meeting on the following dates:
27.02.2018 Unaudited interim accounts for the IV quarter
22.03.2018 Audited annual report for 2017
19.04.2018 Unaudited interim accounts for the I quarter
16.05.2018 Annual general meeting of shareholders
19.07.2018 Unaudited interim accounts for the II quarter
18.10.2018 Unaudited interim accounts for the III quarter
Maigi Pärnik-Pernik
Member of the Management Board
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- TIVOLI A/S – FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2018 - December 20, 2017
- Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Receipt of Final Project Certificate for the Back River Project – Environmental Assessment Process Completed - December 20, 2017
- Fisher House Foundation Reaches Milestone of 75 Fisher Houses - December 20, 2017