CORRECTION: YEAR 2018 CALENDAR FOR THE INVESTOR

AS Baltika plans in 2018 to disclose information and organise the annual general meeting on the following dates:

27.02.2018 Unaudited interim accounts for the IV quarter

22.03.2018 Audited annual report for 2017

19.04.2018 Unaudited interim accounts for the I quarter

16.05.2018 Annual general meeting of shareholders

19.07.2018 Unaudited interim accounts for the II quarter

18.10.2018 Unaudited interim accounts for the III quarter

Maigi Pärnik-Pernik

Member of the Management Board

[email protected]