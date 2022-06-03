Corrosion Inhibitors Market Value to Grow by Almost US$ 12.4 Billion during 2022-2032 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

The global corrosion inhibitors market will be valued at $8.3 billion by 2022-end, with U.S accounting for the highest value share of 4%. By compound and type organic chemical compounds segment constitutes most bulk demand in 2032 Korrosion inhibiting agents CAGR growth rate is expected to hover around 4%, while eater based categories are estimated grow doubly quick on average over next few years

NEWARK, Del, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a recent study done by FMI, the corrosion inhibitors market is anticipated to have a prodigious CAGR of 4.1% during the period of 2022-2032. The Corrosion Inhibitors Market is anticipated to reach US$ 12.4 Bn in 2032, from US$ 8.3 Bn in 2022. The market was valued at US$ 7.9 Bn in 2021, and is expected to grow with a Y-O-Y growth rate of 5.0%.

This study explains that an increase in the demand for corrosion inhibitors in various industries such as pulp & paper, chemical processing, oil & gas, petroleum, and metals to protect from corrosion has led to higher demand from emerging countries.

Infrastructural development in economies such as China, India, Brazil, and South Korea, are expected to undergo infrastructural development and boost industrial activities for the growth of their economies.

Infrastructural growth related to electricity demand, clean water demand, fuel demand, transportation demand, and construction demand are expected to boost the market for corrosion inhibitors in the forthcoming years.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global corrosion inhibitors market to be valued at US$ 8.3 Billion by 2022-end

U.S to account for the highest value share of US$ 4.4 Billion of global market demand for Corrosion Inhibitors Market in 2032

From 2015 to 2021, corrosion inhibitors demand expanded at a CAGR of 4.6%

By compound, organic corrosion inhibitors segment constitutes the bulk of Corrosion Inhibitors Market with a CAGR of 4.0%.

By type, eater-based corrosion inhibitors to exhibit a CAGR of 4.2%.

“Infrastructural growth related to electricity demand, clean water demand, fuel demand, transportation demand, and construction demand are expected to influence the Corrosion Inhibitors Market during the forecast period,” remarks an FMI analyst.

Key Segments Covered in The Corrosion Inhibitors Market Study:

Corrosion Inhibitors Market by Compound:

Organic Corrosion Inhibitors

Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitors

Corrosion Inhibitors Market by Application:

Corrosion Inhibitors for Water Treatment

Corrosion Inhibitors for Process and Product Additives

Corrosion Inhibitors for Oil and Gas Production

Corrosion Inhibitors Market by Type:

Water-based Corrosion Inhibitors

Oil-based Corrosion Inhibitors

Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors

Corrosion Inhibitors Market by End-Use Industry:

Corrosion Inhibitors for Oil and Gas

Corrosion Inhibitors for Power Generation

Corrosion Inhibitors for Chemicals

Corrosion Inhibitors for Metals Processing

Corrosion Inhibitors for Pulp & Paper

Corrosion Inhibitors for Other Industries (Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Hydrometallurgy, Construction, Automotive, Aerospace)

Competitive Landscape:

Players in the global Corrosion Inhibitors Market focus on expanding their global reach through various strategies, such as; partnerships, collaborations, and partnerships. The players are also making a significant investment in R&D to add innovations to their products which would help them in strengthening their position in the global market. Some of the recent developments among the key players are:

In February 2021, LANXESS signed a binding agreement to acquire 100 percent shares in Emerald Kalama Chemical on February 14, 2021. The US-based company is a globally leading manufacturer of specialty chemicals, especially for the consumer segment, and is majority-owned by affiliates of the US private equity firm, American Securities LLC.

In August 2019, Nouryon planned to double capacity at its surfactants plant in Stenungsund, Sweden, to support the growth of several existing products as well as new sustainable technologies for markets, including oil and gas, lubricants, and fuels, and asphalt. The USD 14-million expansion and upgrade project include the installation of a new reactor and is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2021. It will increase the production and innovation in corrosion inhibitors.

In October 2018, SUEZ announced the signature of 19 contracts in Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, Mexico, and Costa Rica. These contracts are part of the Group’s development drive in Latin America and the Caribbean, which account for 7% of its global turnover and represent over 7000 employees in 10 countries. With these new contracts, SUEZ strengthened its presence in water services management in large cities and developed in new markets of waste management and industrial services.

Regional Insights

Corrosion inhibitors are increasingly being used in several industries to prevent or reduce the rate of corrosion of metals. The Corrosion Inhibitors Market report by Future Market Insights presents a comprehensive assessment of the important parameters of the Corrosion Inhibitors market at both global and regional level. The Corrosion Inhibitors market report contains detailed information about the key players operating in the Corrosion Inhibitors market, along with their company profiles, business overviews, financial information, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.

The Corrosion Inhibitors market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. Rapid industrialization in Asia Pacific has resulted in increased demand for corrosion inhibitors from power generation and other end-use industries. The growing chemical and metalworking sectors in developing economies such as India and China are also projected to contribute significantly to the Corrosion Inhibitors market growth in the near future.

