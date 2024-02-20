HOUSTON, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading global industrial corrosion prevention solutions provider, Corrosion Innovations, has announced its successful acquisition of HoldTight™, a distinguished specialty chemical company. This strategic move signifies a key milestone in Corrosion Innovations’ mission to revolutionize the corrosion control industry and reinforce its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions worldwide.

Marlin Lester, CEO of Corrosion Innovations, stated, “HoldTight, a vital player in the industrial coatings sector for over three decades, has been a strategic target from the start.” He added, “Our team is eager to integrate HoldTight’s widely-used products, HoldTight 102 and 365, into our leading business, offering a synergistic approach to soluble salt removal and testing.”

HoldTight, established by Peter Petkas in 1998, has a strong track record in developing surface preparation products for flash rust prevention. Focused on enhancing coating adhesion by removing salts and contaminants, HoldTight has earned trust in industries like maritime, oil and gas, and construction.

Corrosion Innovations, known for its Corr-Ze™ and CHLOR*RID™ product lines, has consistently led the corrosion prevention sector. President of Corrosion Innovations, Gregg Taney, commented, “This acquisition further strengthens our global footprint as the leader in the industry; providing comprehensive solutions for corrosion prevention, consultation and improved asset integrity.”

Peter Petkas expressed confidence in Corrosion Innovations as the ideal custodian for HoldTight’s future, sharing, “Their commitment to innovation aligns with the values that define HoldTight.” Kenneth Rossy, a long-term HoldTight employee, added excitement, stating, “This move reinforces our dedication to delivering high-quality corrosion prevention solutions globally.” Rossy will join Corrosion Innovations in a key role, overseeing the HoldTight brand as the Division Vice President.

This acquisition positions Corrosion Innovations as a comprehensive solutions provider, combining the strengths of both companies to deliver unparalleled value in the corrosion prevention industry.

For more information, visit corrinnovations.com or contact [email protected] .

