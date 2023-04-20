Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global corrugated box making machine market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. According to Transparency Market Research, sales of Corrugated Box Making Machine are slated to total US$ 1.4 billion by the end of the aforementioned period of assessment.

Among the drivers in the corrugated box making machine market is the increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions. With the rising concern for the environment and the need for reducing carbon footprint, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing eco-friendly corrugated boxes that are recyclable and made from renewable materials.

There is a growing trend of the integration of automation and robotics in corrugated box making machines, which improves efficiency, reduces labor costs, and enhances the quality and accuracy of the final product.

The growing popularity of e-commerce and home deliveries is driving the demand for customized and personalized packaging solutions. This presents an opportunity for manufacturers to offer unique and innovative packaging designs that can enhance the customer experience and differentiate their products from competitors.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The direct sales channel is dominating the distribution channel segment in the corrugated box making machine market.

The electronic & consumer goods segment has emerged as one of the top lucrative end-users in recent years, owing to the growing demand for online shopping and home deliveries.

The double-wall corrugated boxes are often preferred in the Corrugated Box Making Machine market as they offer a higher level of protection and durability.

Corrugated Box Making Machine Market Growth Drivers & Trends

The adoption of automation and digitization in the manufacturing processes is transforming the corrugated box making machine market. Advanced corrugated box making machines with smart features such as machine learning, robotics, and IoT connectivity are becoming popular as they offer increased efficiency, productivity, and cost savings.

The rise of e-commerce is driving the demand for corrugated boxes as they are used extensively for shipping and transporting products. The e-commerce sector’s growth has resulted in the need for customized and high-quality packaging solutions, which can be achieved through advanced corrugated box making machines.

Consumer preferences are changing, and they are demanding more personalized and innovative packaging solutions. This trend is driving the development of new and advanced corrugated box making machines that can produce customized packaging designs to meet consumer demands.

The global packaging industry is expanding rapidly, driven by factors such as population growth, urbanization, and rising disposable income. This growth is fueling the demand for corrugated box making machines to meet the increasing demand for packaging solutions.

Global Corrugated Box Making Machine Market: Regional Profile

The North American region is a significant market for corrugated box making machines. The increasing focus on sustainable packaging and the need for efficient and automated manufacturing processes are driving the adoption of modern corrugated box making machines in this region

Europe is a prominent market for corrugated box making machines. The region has a well-established packaging industry and a strong emphasis on sustainability, which is driving the demand for advanced and eco-friendly corrugated box making machines. The rise in online shopping and changing consumer preferences are stimulating the need for innovative packaging solutions, thereby propelling the market growth in Europe.

Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing corrugated box making machine market. The increasing adoption of automation and digitalization in the manufacturing processes, along with the growing awareness about sustainable packaging, is driving the demand for advanced corrugated box making machines in this region.

Corrugated Box Making Machine Market: Competitive Landscape

The corrugated box making machine market is highly competitive with the presence of numerous established players as well as new entrants. Some of the eminent players in the corrugated box making machine market include:

ACME Machinery Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Bobst Group SA

EMBA Machinery AB

Fosber Spa

ISWA Corproration

KOLBUS GmbH

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Packsize International

Saro Packaging Machine Industries

Serpa Packaging Solutions

Shanghai PrintYoung International Industry Co., Ltd.,

Hebei Shengli Carton Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Shinko Machine Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Wenzhou Zhongke Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.

Zemat Technology Group Ltd.

Some key developments with regard to Corrugated Box Making Machine are as follows:

In April 2023 , PACKNERS GmbH reaches a new milestone in the packaging industry by installing BOBST’s 600th rotary die cutter. The cutting-edge machine is set to enhance PACKNERS’ production capacity and deliver high-quality corrugated board packaging to customers across various industries.

, PACKNERS GmbH reaches a new milestone in the packaging industry by installing 600th rotary die cutter. The cutting-edge machine is set to enhance PACKNERS’ production capacity and deliver high-quality corrugated board packaging to customers across various industries. In March 2023, Fris Karton, a leading player in the packaging industry, has increased its production capacity with the installation of the new EMBA 295 QS Ultima™. The cutting-edge machine is set to enhance Fris Karton’s production capabilities and deliver high-quality packaging solutions to its customers, cementing its position as a trusted partner in the industry.

Corrugated Box Making Machine Market: Key Segments

By Type

Semi-automatic

Fully Automatic

By Box

Single Phase

Single Wall

Double Wall

Triple Wall

By End User

Food & Beverages

Electronic & Consumer Goods

Home & Personal Goods

Textile Goods

Others (Advertisement, etc.)

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Direct Sales Indirect Sales



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

