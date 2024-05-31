Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., received backlash on social media in response to her reaction to the criminal conviction of former President Trump in a post where she mocked the former president.

“Trump shut your mouth!” Waters posted on X following Trump’s conviction.

“You talk about saving the Constitution? You’re the one who has disrespected the Constitution and you have supporters who believe we should get rid of the Constitution! Just shut your mouth,

[Read Full story at source]