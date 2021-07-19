Corsair Gaming Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call; Presenting at an Upcoming Investor Conference

Breaking News
FREMONT, Calif., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“Corsair”), a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, today announced the date for the release of its second quarter earnings and its presentation at an upcoming investor conference.

Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

Corsair will release second quarter 2021 earnings before the market opens on August 3, 2021. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through Corsair’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.corsair.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-855-327-6838 (USA) or 1-604-235-2082 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Corsair’s Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time on August 3, 2021, through August 10, 2021, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 10015620.

Upcoming Investor Conference

Andy Paul, Corsair’s chief executive officer, and Michael G. Potter, Corsair’s chief financial officer, will present at the Cowen Internet & Media Virtual Bus Tour on August 12, 2021.

About Corsair Gaming, Inc.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, Corsair delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

Corsair also sells gear under our Elgato brand, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators, SCUF Gaming brand, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers, and ORIGIN PC brand, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs and laptops.

