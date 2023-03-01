Combined shipping and product protection makes it easy for brands to provide peace of mind for consumers

NEW YORK, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Corso , provider of green shipping protection for merchants, today announced their integration with Mulberry , the shopping assurance platform delivering product protection and peace of mind for online shoppers. Through this partnership, brands can now quickly and easily extend Corso’s comprehensive shipping protection and Mulberry’s product protection to their customers, growing revenue and deepening customer loyalty.

“We are thrilled to partner with Mulberry to expand protection services to our customers,” said Nathan Usher, Corso CEO and co-founder. “Our Green Shipping Protection coupled with Mulberry’s product protection gives retailers and brands the opportunity to more deeply engage with their customers, helping them earn loyalty and create new revenue streams by ensuring consumers can shop online with confidence.”

Corso has selected Mulberry as a strategic partner to help client brands offer more value to their consumers with minimal integration work. Now, Corso merchants will be able to offer their customers affordable product protection during checkout and post-purchase, helping drive high-margin revenue, enhance the consumer experience, and build trust with their customers.

Brands can access Mulberry’s plug-and-play integration tools and industry-leading consumer experience through the Corso platform. The Mulberry platform can be customized to fit seamlessly within any existing consumer experience so that customers have immediate product and shopping protection, including defects and accidental damage.

“Our innovative machine-learning technology allows consumers to shop smarter, leveraging insights on product performance to provide affordable, quality protection for everything they buy online,” said Mulberry CEO Chinedu Eleanya. “This partnership is the beginning of a new initiative to embed our shopping protection services with trusted partners so that even more customers have peace of mind and are protected when making purchases online.”

With Corso’s commitment to improving the environment by decreasing carbon footprints, this new partnership will also allow customers to offset 100% of the carbon footprint associated with the last mile of their one-time and subscription orders while also offering shipping protection against lost, stolen, or damaged packages.

About Corso

No one likes to deal with lost, damaged, or stolen packages. Corso Shipping Protection is designed to give brands and customers peace of mind knowing that when there’s an issue, Corso is there to quickly resolve it. If a package is lost, damaged or stolen, Corso will buy a new product at full retail price and ship it to the customer at zero cost to the merchant. With Corso’s 24 hour resolution guarantee, customers are always taken care of quickly and generously. Save time, money, and the planet by leveraging Corso’s Green Shipping Protection. To learn more about Corso Shipping Protection, visit Corso.com/mulberry.

About Mulberry

Mulberry is on a mission to help consumers protect the things they buy and keep more money in their pocket. The Mulberry browser extension allows consumers to get quality product protection wherever they shop online, and the Mulberry platform allows partners to easily integrate Mulberry’s innovative consumer experience to seamlessly offer product and shopping protection as a core offering to deliver more value to their customers, including coverage for defects and accidental damage, price protection and a no-fee return guarantee. 600,000+ shoppers enjoy Mulberry’s comprehensive coverage and easy-to-manage plans with 24/7 support and on-demand claims filing. To learn more about Mulberry or download the free Chrome browser extension, visit https://www.getmulberry.com .

