Cortechs.ai Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Accomplished Former GE Chief Financial Officer Michi Sassa Joins Company

Michi Sassa Michi Sassa

SAN DIEGO, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cortechs.ai is pleased to announce the appointment of its Chief Financial Officer, Michi Sassa. Cortechs.ai is a leader in AI applications in radiology with FDA-cleared products for improved detection of neurodegenerative disease and cancer.

Michi brings over 19 years of experience as a finance professional and a problem-solving mindset that enables a business to make sound decisions and achieve profitable and compliant growth.

Prior to joining Cortechs.ai, Michi served as the Chief Financial Officer for the West Region in the U.S. at GE Healthcare. He has held various positions in Japan, Asia Pacific, Global, and the U.S. during his tenure at GE. Michi is also a graduate of GE’s world-class leadership development programs: Financial Management Program (FMP), Executive Leadership Program (ELP) and Corporate Audit Staff (CAS). The Audit staff is revered and respected throughout the entire financial community, making Michi an expert in the profession.

“We are excited to have someone of Michi’s talent join our team. He brings extensive healthcare industry experience and an unbridled level of enthusiasm and knowledge to our business. He will be an integral part of accelerating growth and opportunities for Cortechs.ai,” says Cortechs.ai Founder Anders Dale.

Michi received a BS in Management Science from UCSD and resides in Orange County, California.

—

About Cortechs.ai

Cortechs.ai is a leader in AI applications in radiology, using cutting-edge advances in medical imaging to revolutionize disease screening and early detection so patients can enjoy longer, healthier lives. Cortechs.ai, globally recognized for their breakthrough medical device software, NeuroQuant and NeuroQuant MS, a quantification software that tracks neurodegenerative disease, advanced development into oncology disease in 2020 with the FDA release of OnQ Prostate. OnQ Prostate is a groundbreaking post-processing software to help Radiologists and Oncologists improve prostate cancer diagnosis. Cortechs.ai is continuing to pioneer advanced cancer detection with a recently FDA-cleared neuro-oncology software, OnQ Neuro, to be commercially launched in late 2022. Please visit www.cortechs.ai for further information and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Address: 5060 Shoreham Place, Ste 240, San Diego, CA 92122

Email: marketing@cortechs.ai

Phone: +1 858 459-9700

Related Images

Image 1: Michi Sassa

Newly Appointed Cortechs.ai Chief Financial Officer

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment