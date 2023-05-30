New facility offering behavioral health services for geriatric patients and older adults will open with Medsphere’s electronic health record and revenue cycle platforms

Salt Lake City, UT, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Medsphere Systems Corporation, the leading provider of affordable and interoperable healthcare IT platform solutions and services, today announced that Corterra Healthcare of Wichita, Kansas, will open a new behavioral health hospital focused on the needs of geriatric and older patients with the company’s Wellsoft electronic health record (EHR) and RCM Cloud revenue cycle management solutions.

Corterra’s new facility, built in partnership with the City of Wichita, will occupy about 21,000 square feet across 24 rooms and will serve the needs of approximately 500 older adults.

“This is an exciting partnership for us as we believe Corterra is on the forefront of an expanding sector of American healthcare,” said Medsphere CEO Jeri Judkins. “The need for sensitive, comprehensive care for the country’s older generations is only going to expand in coming years, and Corterra is clearly working to prepare for that demand. We look forward to supporting the care Corterra provides.”

Medsphere’s Wellsoft EHR solution supports comprehensive care across behavioral health, urgent, and emergency care environments. The company’s RCM Cloud solution is a suite of patient access and revenue cycle tools that streamline payment processes, speed up payer reimbursements, and improve the financial outlook of the organization.

About Medsphere

Founded in 2002 and based in Salt Lake City, UT, Medsphere Systems Corporation is an organization of committed clinical and technology professionals working to positively impact patient care by delivering award-winning healthcare IT solutions for providers of every size and budget.

Medsphere’s portfolio of solutions includes Wellsoft, a comprehensive electronic health record solution designed for acute and urgent care facilities, the ChartLogic ambulatory suite, RCM Cloud, a complete end-to-end revenue cycle management solution, HealthLine, a proven and versatile supply chain management product, and the Marketware suite of healthcare relationship management and data analytics tools.

Phoenix Health Systems provides healthcare IT services, including systems vendor-independent implementation, remote service desk, end-user device management, and application management. Systeem Managed IT Services provides workstations, security monitoring, and full IT support. To address healthcare’s numerous connectivity challenges, the Micro-Office Systems division provides data migration, hosting and archiving, interface creation, and workflow automation. Medsphere’s Government Services Division also applies legacy EHR expertise to development and testing projects for both the Department of Veterans Affairs and Indian Health Service.

Learn more about Medsphere at www.medsphere.com.

