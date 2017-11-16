Breaking News
Cortex Appoints New CFO to Help Drive Next Stage of Revenue and Earnings Growth

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cortex Business Solutions Inc. (TSXV:CBX) (“Cortex” or “Company”), a network-as-a-service e-invoicing solutions provider, is pleased to announce the hiring of Jason Baird as Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”). Mr. Baird is a seasoned executive with extensive experience leading accounting and finance teams within the oil & gas sector, most recently serving as Vice President Finance, for Trident Exploration Corp.

Mr. Baird has previously held executive and senior finance roles at Cheyenne Energy Inc., Altagas Ltd., and completed his CPA/CA articling with EY (formerly Ernst & Young).  Leveraging his professional education, Mr. Baird has proven ability and accomplishments in  strategic planning, accounting and financial operations, risk management, tax compliance, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and change management  Mr. Baird has a Chartered Professional Accountant (“CPA,CA”) designation, and a Bachelor of Commerce degree  majoring in accounting, from the University of Calgary.

As Vice President, Finance and CFO for Cortex Business Solutions, Mr. Baird will be responsible for guiding the Company’s accounting and finance teams in driving managed growth in support of the established corporate strategy, while focusing on continuing to improve the company’s productivity and operational performance to maximize cash flows. Mr. Baird will be a key member of the senior finance team and assume a leadership position within the executive team regarding strategic matters with accountability for internal and external financial reporting, treasury, tax, and C-SOX compliance. In addition, Mr. Baird will play an important role in the continued growth and expansion of Cortex with the responsibility of delivering efficient and reliable financial and management information combined with strategic business recommendations.

“After a long, and very thorough search for our new CFO, I am extremely confident that we have made an excellent choice by hiring Jason,” said Joel Leetzow, President & CEO of Cortex. “His intimate knowledge of the oil & gas sector, coupled with his experience as a Cortex user, gives him a practical understanding of the value we bring to our customers. This, along with his extensive experience leading finance teams gives us a considerable asset to help drive Cortex forward.”

Henry Pham will step down as Interim CFO and will continue in his role as Controller effective November 16th.

About Cortex Business Solutions

Cortex’s strategy is to revolutionize B2B document exchange by replacing traditional paper-based manual systems with automated e-invoicing. This gives companies the scalability and flexibility needed to meet the demands of today’s business. Cortex offers a B2B network that enables electronic invoicing for buying and supplying organizations using flexible connection methods to leverage existing customer technologies and processes. Access to the Cortex Network enhances the exchange of documents allowing companies to connect and interact with each other to grow their businesses.

Cortex is currently delivering e-invoicing services to over 10,000 Trading Partners in Oil & Gas, Mining, and Sports & Entertainment industries, with a focused expansion into additional verticals.

For more information, please visit www.cortex.net

Investor Relations Contacts:

Joel Leetzow Jason Baird Andrew Stewart
President and CEO        VP, Finance & CFO      Director, Marketing & Investor Relations
[email protected] [email protected] [email protected] 
403-219-2838 403-219-2838 403-219-2838                 
