Cortisone Market To Reach USD 1.54 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Cortisone Market Size – USD 1.15 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 3.7%, Cortisone Industry Trends – Increasing cases of autoimmunity.

New York, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — High prevalence of target diseases, increasing strategic developments such as partnerships and agreements, favorable research funding scenario, and various technological advancements, increasing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of allergic reactions, are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Cortisone market during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Cortisone market was valued at USD 1.15 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.54 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 3.7%. The study covers drivers impacting the market growth, obstruction of the market and upcoming opportunities of the cortisone market. Cortisone is a naturally occurring glucocorticoid that reduces the body immune response. Cortisone is an inactive agent itself but get converted into an active metabolite hydrocortisone into liver. The glucocorticoid (cortisone) work through the glucocorticoid receptors, inhibiting molecules responsible for inflammation. Cortisone shots or an injection form of cortisone is used as an orexigenic to boost the appetite in cancer patients.

Moreover, this steroid hormone is not considered as oncogenic, glucocorticoid inhibit the growth and the cell apoptosis in lymphoid system it is used as anti-cancer treatment for leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma. According to the estimation approximately in 2019 1,762,450 new cancer cases is expected to be diagnosed in the US, an estimation in observed approximately 74,200 new incidences of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and 8,110 new incidences of Hodgkin lymphoma is expected to be encountered in the US. Lymphoma is a type of cancer which originates in lymph system and may spread to another lymph system.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2088

Cortisone acts as an anti-inflammatory; inflammation is a body’s defensive mechanism against foreign matter or antigen. Cortisone inhibit the inflammation causing chemical agents, and lowers the natural body immune system. Auto-immune diseases are rising worldwide. According to American Autoimmune Related Disease Association approximately 50 million people have been diagnosed with auto-immune disease and is expected to grow in future year. There has been approximate research funding of USD 888 million for auto-immune disease. Auto-immune disease such as rheumatoid arthritis shows sign of inflammation at the articulation, cortisone can be used to lower inflammation.

Cortisone can be used in face acne problems, its cream formulation reduces the swelling and redness but it is not prescribed for acne officially as it does not kill the bacteria (an actual reason of acne causing), it only decreases the inflammation, but it is used in the combination with other treatment measure for acne. According to estimation of WHO approximately 30 million people suffer from sepsis every year globally. Sepsis is caused when body’s immune response is overactive and injure its own tissues. Hydrocortisone in combination with vitamin C and thiamine can be used for the treatment of sepsis shock and prevention of organ dysfunction and kidney injury.

Cortisone is applicable in allergic reactions such as asthma, allergic rhinitis. In such cases the respiratory track swells and produces extra muscle as a response of overactive immune system. Cortisone reduces the inflammation in the path. Cortisone is not recommended in specific circumstances such as insomnia, nausea, heartburn, muscle weakness, weakened wound healing mechanism, increased blood sugar and blood pressure. Cortisone tends to retain the body fluid and increases the body blood volume, increasing the blood pressure of an individual which can prove fatal in some cases.

Further key findings from the report suggest

During 2019-2026, Cortisone market is expected to register a CAGR of 3% in Asia Pacific; followed by North America and Europe, with 3.6% and 3.4% CAGR, respectively. High prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe is the major factor driving the market during the forecast period across all regions.

The Rheumatoid Arthritis segment dominates the market as of 2018. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, owing it to rise in auto-immunity and geriatric population across the globe reporting highest arthritic population

The injection route for the administration of Cortisone (Cortisone shots) segment is forecasted to be the fastest growing market segment, estimated to witness a CAGR of 3.8%.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the CAGR 4.3% of the global Cortisone market. Developing nations such China, and India are likely to witness high growth due to high geriatric population, and high prevalence of target diseases in the region

Technological advancements in the market such as iontophoresis (cortisone patches along with electrodes attached to it) approach the target and deliver anti-inflammatory activity in case of joint pain. This system is the only route for delivering cortisone in-depth of the subcutaneous layer of the skin and is beneficial in certain rural areas

Slow rate of commercialization, reluctance toward the adoption of new treatment practices and launch of new product are among the key factors likely to hamper growth of the market

Key participants include Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Perrigo Company plc, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Crown Pharmaceuticals, Aptalis Pharma Canada Inc., ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merit Pharmaceutical, Sandoz

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cortisone-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Cortisone market on the basis of formulation, route of administration, route of administration, application, patient use, and region:

Formulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Tablet

Injection

Eye Ointment

Eye Drop

Cream and Ointment

Enema

Patch

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Oral

Parenteral

Rectal

Ocular

Topical

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Cancer

Back pain

Bursitis

Gout

Osteoarthritis

Psoriatic Arthritis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Ankylosing Spondylitis

Others

Patient Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Adult

Pediatric

Buy Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2088

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

Browse more similar reports on Healthcare IT category by Reports And Data

Healthcare Cybersecurity Market – https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/healthcare-cybersecurity-market

Ambulatory Care Service Market – https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/basalt-fiber-market

Brain-Computer Interface Market – https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/brain-computer-interface-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

CONTACT: Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: [email protected]