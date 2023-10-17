A celebration of the two brands’ commitment to freshness, flavor innovation and the highest quality ingredients, “The Corto Cup” cocktail blends herbaceous aromas with notes of citrus enhanced by the addition of Corto Olive Co.’s Harvest 2023 Agrumato-Method Lemongrass & Basil Olive Oil

LODI, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Just in time for the holiday season, Corto Olive Co., 100% California-grown olive oil and the secret ingredient of top chefs across the nation, announces “The Corto Cup” Cocktail Kit in collaboration with Camp Craft Cocktails , the beloved purveyor of handcrafted cocktail creation kits. A perfect gift for the home bartender and a must-have for the holiday entertainer, the kit includes ingredients to make a flavorful, on-trend olive oil cocktail, or a zero-proof mocktail. For detailed instructions for crafting a non-alcoholic mocktail, please visit The Corto Cup Cocktail Kit.

Available now on Amazon for $65, “The Corto Cup” Cocktail Kit brings together Camp Craft’s curated cocktail ingredients and Corto’s 2023 Agrumato-Method Lemongrass & Basil Olive Oil into an easy and elevated recipe. Celebrating chef-driven flavors with a balanced blend of herbaceous aromas and notes of bright citrus, the kit includes:

1- 16-ounce jar pre-filled with a perfectly proportioned blend of dehydrated lemon, cranberry, sage, and vegan, non-GMO citrus infused sugar for a touch of sweetness and ready for a fill of vodka. The jar will steep in the refrigerator for three days to get to full flavor and ready to mix with simple syrup, lemon juice and Corto’s Agrumato-Method Lemongrass & Basil Olive Oil to create eight cocktails.

1- 500-ml bottle of Corto’s Harvest 2023 Agrumato-Method Lemongrass & Basil Olive Oil. In addition to enhancing the cocktail’s flavors and adding a silky mouthfeel, the oil will be a treasured addition to any kitchen, elevating dips, soups, pasta, seafood, and desserts, year-round.

Every year since 2021, Corto has made a limited supply of award-winning seasonal oil using the Agrumato-method of crushing and cold-extracting Fall harvested olives simultaneously with California’s freshest seasonal ingredients. To create the flavor for this year’s Agrumato-Method Lemongrass & Basil Olive Oil, Corto worked closely with a panel of chefs and culinary experts with diverse backgrounds ranging from pizza to fine dining. The resulting oil’s delightful aroma and exceptional freshness, combined with its exquisite flavor, amplifies any dish.

“There’s a long history of savory cocktails taking cues from the food world. Olive oil is having its moment, and for very good reason,” explained Rhonda Stringfellow, co-owner of Camp Craft Cocktails and a creator of “The Corto Cup” Cocktail Kit. “The practice of mixologists (and even TikTok creators) experimenting with olive oil has exploded over the past few years.* Olive oil is no longer just for food — it is becoming a behind-the-bar staple thanks to its nuanced flavor profile.”

“We believe olive oil should play a central role in recipe creation, in the kitchen and the bar,” explained Corto Master Miller David Garci-Aguirre. “The beauty of ‘The Corto Cup’ Cocktail Kit is the unique flavor and texture that olive oil brings to the drink. Our Agrumato-method olive oil bursts with vibrant, citrusy notes of lemongrass and the peppery kick of herbaceous basil, creating a harmonious symphony of flavors and adding a touch of elegance and allure to the cocktail.”

Corto’s Harvest 2023, limited-edition Agrumato-Method Lemongrass & Basil Olive Oil is certified kosher, non-GMO, Halal-certified, and gluten-free. To learn more or to purchase Corto’s Harvest 2023, limited-edition Agrumato-Method Lemongrass & Basil Olive Oil, visit Amazon . For more home bartender inspiration and cocktail kits, visit Camp Craft Cocktails .

ABOUT CORTO OLIVE CO.

Rooted in its Italian heritage, inspired by innovation, and committed to its values of transparency and quality, Corto has been producing the highest quality, freshest, 100% California olive oil since 2005. Made from beautifully fresh olives grown in California groves, the oil is expertly blended by Corto’s Master Miller to achieve a stunningly bright flavor profile that professional chefs have relied on for over a decade to enhance their favorite dishes. Corto currently offers consumers two award-winning oil varieties to fit every type of cooking: TRULY® 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oil and La Padella® Sauté Oil, a blend of Extra Virgin Olive Oil, rice bran, avocado, and grapeseed oils crafted specifically for high-performance sautéing. Additionally, every Fall, Corto offers its limited-edition Agrumato-Method oil which has garnered multiple top awards, including the EVO IOOC, the London IOCC International, the Olive Oil Japan, and Self Pantry olive oil competitions.

ABOUT CAMP CRAFT COCKTAILS

Proud Woman-Owned Business – Camp Craft Cocktails is a community-driven business in Jacksonville, Florida, dedicated to bringing exceptional cocktails into the home bar with curated cocktail infusion kits, simple syrups, and more. Born from a cross-country journey and a love for handcrafted flavors, Camp Craft Cocktails empowers home bartenders to explore and delight in the process of crafting a simple, delicious cocktail. An excellent gift, Camp Craft Cocktails aspires to build longer tables for slower sipping.

