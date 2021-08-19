Corto® Olive Oil, the #1 Olive Oil for Top Chefs Across the Nation, Now Available to Home Cooks

LODI, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Corto ®, 100% California-grown olive oil and the secret ingredient of top chefs across the nation, is now available to home cooks in the US. Named the best Extra Virgin Olive Oil in the US by the Extra Virgin Olive Oil World Ranking ( EVOOWR ) and the only American olive oil producer to make the global top 100 list, Corto understands that great olive oil is fresh olive oil. Corto has been producing fresh California Extra Virgin Olive Oil for over 15 years in the heart of California’s Central Valley. Rooted in its Italian heritage, inspired by innovation, and committed to its values of transparency and quality, Corto’s state-of-the-art methods are married with old-world values to produce the freshest, most flavorful oil possible.

To celebrate its consumer launch, Corto just introduced Club Corto, the easiest way to enjoy the freshest olive oil all year long. Choose from two Club Corto membership options to receive ongoing shipments of TRULY® 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oil, plus free gifts and exclusive perks, including a special, limited-edition Harvest 2021 Olive Oil, invitation to expert-led tastings, and access to chef-led cooking classes. The Classic Collection membership, ideal for the home chef who always wants a bottle on hand, costs $220. The Pantry Collection membership costs $210 and is perfect for the home chef who appreciates a well-stocked pantry. Go to https://corto-olive.com/pages/club-corto ​ for full membership details.

The best olive oil is fresh olive oil, but 70% of the olive oil commercially available in retail outlets are harvested from overripe/rotten fruit that has fallen to the ground. Dedicated to freshness from grove to plate, Corto starts by using over-the-row harvesters to gently pick olives off the branches at peak freshness. The fruit is then cold-extracted in Corto’s state-of-the-art mill within hours and stored in a climate-controlled cellar until a customer order is processed. Only then is the oil packaged directly from the cellar into Corto’s FlavorLock™ boxes and dark-glass bottles, further ensuring freshness and minimizing exposure to the harmful effects of light, heat, and air. The result is some of the freshest, most flavorful oil possible, an asset that chefs find invaluable.

“​​Ingredients matter. You can’t hide what you put on a plate,” said Chef Trevor Knotts of West Coast Provisions , “When you have beautiful ingredients like Corto’s olive oils to work with, it just makes your life and job so much easier. I love the freshness and brightness of the Corto oils. Freshness is critical, and makes a huge difference. I use TRULY® 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oil as a finishing oil and La Padella® Sauté oil for high heat searing. Each oil works together to elevate my food.”

Currently, Corto offers the following products on their website and Amazon :

TRULY ® [available on Amazon ; $24.99, 500 mL bottle; $74.99, 3L FlavorLock™ box]- 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oil that is full-bodied and dynamic with bright floral notes you could only get from fresh-squeezed juice. Made from olives harvested in their prime, the fresh oil is cold-extracted within hours at Corto’s state-of-the-art mill, then sealed in its unique packaging, so it tastes just as fresh when it reaches your kitchen.

[available on ; $24.99, 500 mL bottle; $74.99, 3L FlavorLock™ box]- 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oil that is full-bodied and dynamic with bright floral notes you could only get from fresh-squeezed juice. Made from olives harvested in their prime, the fresh oil is cold-extracted within hours at Corto’s state-of-the-art mill, then sealed in its unique packaging, so it tastes just as fresh when it reaches your kitchen. La Padella® [available on Amazon ; $59.99, 3L FlavorLock™ box] – This oil is crafted specifically for high-performance sautéing. The secret recipe of rice bran oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, avocado oil, and grapeseed oil brought innovation to the culinary industry, winning the Food and Beverage Innovation Award for multiple years.

“We believe every serious restaurant chef and passionate home cook deserves the highest quality olive oil produced from olives at the peak of freshness,” said David Garci-Aguirre, Corto’s Master Miller. “Olive oil has been left behind by the farm-to-table movement, but fresh olive oil from a trusted and transparent producer is as important as anything else you put on your plate.”

ABOUT CORTO OLIVE CO.

Rooted in its Italian heritage, inspired by innovation and committed to its values of transparency and quality, Corto has been producing the highest quality, freshest, 100% California olive oil since 2005. Made from beautifully fresh olives grown in California groves, Corto olive oils are expertly blended by Corto’s Master Miller to achieve a stunningly bright flavor profile that professional chefs have relied on for over a decade to enhance their favorite dishes. Corto — which was named the best Extra Virgin Olive Oil in the US by the Extra Virgin Olive Oil World Ranking (EVOOWR) and the only American olive oil producer to make the global top 100 list — currently offers consumers two award-winning oil varieties to fit every type of cooking: TRULY® 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oil and La Padella® Sauté Oil, a blend of Extra Virgin Olive Oil, rice bran, avocado, and grapeseed oils crafted specifically for high-performance sautéing.

