Corum Client Central Consulting Group, Deltek’s Largest Solution Partner, Acquired by Aktion

SEATTLE, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Corum announces today that their client, Minnesota-based Central Consulting Group (CCG), Deltek’s largest Vision/Vantagepoint partner, has been acquired by Aktion Associates. The acquisition strengthens Aktion’s product offerings and North American customer base in the AEC sector.

“I want to thank the CCG and Aktion teams for making this transaction a reality! Rarely does a process go as smoothly and professionally managed as this one; a testament to the quality of professionals involved,” said Rob Griggs, President of Corum Group, who led the transaction.

“Rob and the team at Corum are truly experts at representing technology and software companies. This is the second engagement in the past twenty-four months using Corum to sell one of our companies,” said Jim Falkanger, Managing Partner at CCG. “Corum exceeded our expectations with each transaction, and we’d highly recommend their services to any technology company entertaining an exit,” added Falkanger.

“Aktion is a fast growing VAR and in the top 20 of the VAR ERP 100 resellers in the U.S. We have completed over 15 self-funded acquisitions over the last 10 years in the Construction, Distribution and Manufacturing industry spaces,” said Aktion CEO Scott Irwin. “The purchase of CCG was the first transaction we have been successful in closing that involved a seller’s agent. Rob Griggs from Corum Group brought the expertise to keep the transaction moving through the sequence of events on a timely manner. We would highly recommend them and would consider them for another future transaction,” he added.

Corum is the world’s leading educator on tech trends, valuations, growth strategies and Tech M&A. Rob Griggs will be hosting a 90-minute online Tech M&A, Merge Briefing, on August 10th, 10:00 AM CDT. Tech CEO’s and founders will learn about disruptive tech trends, running an M&A process for optimal outcome, avoiding deal disasters and current Tech M&A trends.

About Corum Group

Corum Group is the global leader in merger and acquisition services, specializing in serving sellers of software and related technology companies worldwide. With offices globally, Corum has completed over $10B in software M&A transactions over the last 36 years. Corum’s M&A advisors are highly experienced former tech CEOs, supported by industry-leading researchers, writers and valuators. Corum is the leading tech M&A educator worldwide with its popular conferences and publishes the most widely distributed software M&A research. For more information, visit www.corumgroup.com.

About Central Consulting Group

Since 2002, Central Consulting Group (CCG), Deltek’s largest Vision/Vantagepoint partner, has helped thousands of architectural, engineering, construction, and professional services firms worldwide realize greater functionality from their software investment. In addition to implementing, training, tailoring, customizing and integrating Deltek ERP Software, CCG has assisted clients with their transition to Deltek Vantagepoint, the next generation of Deltek, as well as Vision/Vantagepoint migrations to the cloud. CCG experts solve business challenges and support them throughout the project and software lifecycle.

About Aktion

Aktion Associates Inc., is a national ERP software reseller and IT infrastructure provider focused on the Architectural Engineering & Construction, Distribution and Manufacturing industries. Since 1979, more than 5,500 customers have chosen Aktion as their technology advisor. With a workforce of 200 professionals in application consulting, network and software engineering, these teams utilize proprietary lean implementation processes to help customers realize the value of their IT investment. Company-owned data centers provide secure cloud hosting, disaster recovery and back up services, and the Network Operations Center (NOC) monitors/supports managed services clients in real-time. For more information, visit www.aktion.com.

Contact:

Heidi Owen

+1 425-526-3107

[email protected]