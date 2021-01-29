Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Corum Client Leading2Lean, Manufacturing Software Platform Provider, Secures Growth Investment from M33 Growth

Corum Client Leading2Lean, Manufacturing Software Platform Provider, Secures Growth Investment from M33 Growth

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 18 mins ago

SEATTLE, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Corum announces today that their client, Nevada-based Leading2Lean (L2L), provider of plant floor digital production and maintenance software solutions for manufacturers, has secured a growth investment from M33 Growth.

“As former tech CEOs, Corum’s dealmakers were able to provide unparalleled guidance through this process. Their knowledge and access to buyers in our space resulted in an excellent match with M33 Growth,” said Keith Barr, President & CEO of L2L. “We’re excited for the opportunity to accelerate L2L’s growth as we continue to meet the demand for digitization in manufacturing.”

“The fit between L2L and M33 Growth is excellent. L2L has built a platform to enable manufactures to realize Industry 4.0 with some of the best customer satisfaction I have ever seen. M33 Growth brings resources, contacts, and know-how accelerate L2Ls growth and development at an inflection point in this market. Truely a great combination,” said Jeffrey Bunting, Corum Group Senior Vice President, who led the deal.

Corum is seeing high demand for companies like L2L in the no-code and blue collar tech sectors. Corum will further discuss the L2L deal and the overall M&A market for software and related technology companies during Corum’s monthly webcast on February 11th: Private Equity Panel Discussion.

About Corum Group
Corum Group is the global leader in merger and acquisition services, specializing in serving sellers of software and related technology companies worldwide. With offices globally, Corum has completed over $10B in software M&A transactions over the last 36 years. Corum’s M&A advisors are highly experienced former tech CEOs, supported by industry-leading researchers, writers and valuators. Corum is the leading tech M&A educator worldwide with its popular conferences and publishes the most widely distributed software M&A research. For more information, visit www.corumgroup.com.

About Leading2Lean (L2L)
Founded in 2010, L2L provides a Lean Execution System software platform for manufacturers. It has integrated and easy-to-use lean tools that allow operators and managers to use real-time data to reveal and solve root cause problems that cause metric misses, all while creating a sustainable plant floor culture of continuous improvement. For more information, visit www.L2L.com.

About M33 Growth
M33 Growth is a venture and growth-stage investment firm that partners with founders and CEOs who have successfully bootstrapped their companies to strong growth and are positioned to rapidly scale their companies and breakthrough as market leaders. With deep experience fueling sales and marketing engines, driving acquisitions, and building value through data assets, M33 Growth seeks to propel portfolio companies to succeed in their markets. Founded by veterans of renowned investment firms with considerable operational experience, the Boston-based firm seeks to invest in companies in the software, healthcare, and services sectors throughout North America. Learn more at www.m33growth.com.

Contact:
Heidi Owen
+1 425-526-3107
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.