Corum Client Leading2Lean, Manufacturing Software Platform Provider, Secures Growth Investment from M33 Growth

SEATTLE, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Corum announces today that their client, Nevada-based Leading2Lean (L2L), provider of plant floor digital production and maintenance software solutions for manufacturers, has secured a growth investment from M33 Growth.

“As former tech CEOs, Corum’s dealmakers were able to provide unparalleled guidance through this process. Their knowledge and access to buyers in our space resulted in an excellent match with M33 Growth,” said Keith Barr, President & CEO of L2L. “We’re excited for the opportunity to accelerate L2L’s growth as we continue to meet the demand for digitization in manufacturing.”

“The fit between L2L and M33 Growth is excellent. L2L has built a platform to enable manufactures to realize Industry 4.0 with some of the best customer satisfaction I have ever seen. M33 Growth brings resources, contacts, and know-how accelerate L2Ls growth and development at an inflection point in this market. Truely a great combination,” said Jeffrey Bunting, Corum Group Senior Vice President, who led the deal.

Corum is seeing high demand for companies like L2L in the no-code and blue collar tech sectors. Corum will further discuss the L2L deal and the overall M&A market for software and related technology companies during Corum’s monthly webcast on February 11th: Private Equity Panel Discussion.

About Corum Group

Corum Group is the global leader in merger and acquisition services, specializing in serving sellers of software and related technology companies worldwide. With offices globally, Corum has completed over $10B in software M&A transactions over the last 36 years. Corum’s M&A advisors are highly experienced former tech CEOs, supported by industry-leading researchers, writers and valuators. Corum is the leading tech M&A educator worldwide with its popular conferences and publishes the most widely distributed software M&A research. For more information, visit www.corumgroup.com.

About Leading2Lean (L2L)

Founded in 2010, L2L provides a Lean Execution System software platform for manufacturers. It has integrated and easy-to-use lean tools that allow operators and managers to use real-time data to reveal and solve root cause problems that cause metric misses, all while creating a sustainable plant floor culture of continuous improvement. For more information, visit www.L2L.com.

About M33 Growth

M33 Growth is a venture and growth-stage investment firm that partners with founders and CEOs who have successfully bootstrapped their companies to strong growth and are positioned to rapidly scale their companies and breakthrough as market leaders. With deep experience fueling sales and marketing engines, driving acquisitions, and building value through data assets, M33 Growth seeks to propel portfolio companies to succeed in their markets. Founded by veterans of renowned investment firms with considerable operational experience, the Boston-based firm seeks to invest in companies in the software, healthcare, and services sectors throughout North America. Learn more at www.m33growth.com.

Contact:

Heidi Owen

+1 425-526-3107

[email protected]