New CCO to Lead Innovations in AI, Operations, and Analytics

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CorVel Corporation (NASDQ:CRVL), a national provider of risk management solutions, today announced the promotion of Jeff Gurtcheff to Chief Claims Officer.

As the Company’s Chief Claims Officer, Gurtcheff will oversee workers’ comp and liability claims operations, including leading technology innovation, managing claims staff operations, and launching new products and services that deliver industry-leading performance for the company’s partners.

“Jeff has proven to be a key driver of our innovation in technologies such as machine learning and generative AI. He has the experience and expertise to move CorVel’s claims management services forward. I look forward to his further impact on our organization in this new role,” said Michael Combs, President and Chief Executive Officer of CorVel.

“At CorVel, I am privileged to help create the solutions that will truly transform claims management for the benefit of both the payer and the injured worker,” said Gurtcheff. “Leading CorVel’s innovative claims operation is truly an honor.”

Gurtcheff joined CorVel in 2019 as Vice President of National Accounts and Strategic Insights, providing executive strategic consulting using data-driven analytics to implement solutions that improve outcomes. In 2022, he was promoted to Vice President of Enterprise Comp Services, where his responsibilities included developing the product vision, devising a strategy to achieve corporate goals, and managing regulatory compliance, claims handling, quality, and standards and procedures. With more than 30 years of experience, his background spans the third-party administrator space, independent insurance, and the carrier market. He combines his deep understanding of the industry with strategic leadership skills and management expertise.

