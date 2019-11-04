Breaking News
Corvus Pharmaceuticals to Webcast Investor & Analyst Event on November 8, 2019

Event will provide a review of updated CPI-006 data from Phase 1/1b study and data on adenosine gene signature in renal cell cancer with ciforadenant presented at SITC 2019

BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precisely targeted oncology therapies with biomarker patient enrichment selection, today announced that it is hosting an investor and analyst event on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 6:00 – 7:30 pm ET, during the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting in National Harbor, Maryland. The event will be hosted by Corvus president and CEO, Dr. Richard Miller, and will include featured guest Jason J. Luke, M.D., principal investigator of the CPI-006 Phase 1/1b clinical trial and other investigators participating in clinical trials of ciforadenant and the adenosine gene signature in renal cell cancer.

Dr. Luke will present updated CPI-006 data in an oral session at SITC on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 3:45 – 4:00 pm ET. The event will provide a recap of Dr. Luke’s presentation, which is titled “Immunobiology and clinical activity of CPI-006, an anti-CD73 antibody with immunomodulating properties in a phase 1/1b trial in advanced cancers.” Discussion of data in a poster on the Adenosine Gene Signature in renal cell cancer presented at SITC will also be reviewed. The event will also include a Q&A session with Dr. Luke and Dr. Miller, other investigators and members of the scientific and clinical staff at Corvus.

Webcast Information
The company will offer a live webcast of the reception, which can be accessed via the investor relations section of the Corvus website. A replay of the webcast will be available on Corvus’ website for one year.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precisely targeted oncology therapies. Corvus’ lead product candidates are ciforadenant (CPI-444), a small molecule inhibitor of the A2A receptor, and CPI-006, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against CD73 that exhibits immunomodulatory activity and blockade of adenosine production. These product candidates are being studied in ongoing Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials in patients with a wide range of advanced solid tumors. Ciforadenant is being evaluated in a successive expansion cohort trial examining its activity both as a single agent and in combination with an anti-PD-L1 antibody. CPI-006 is being evaluated in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial as a single agent, in combination with ciforadenant, and in combination with pembrolizumab. The Company’s third clinical program, CPI-818, an oral, small molecule drug that has been shown to selectively inhibit ITK, is in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with several types of T-cell lymphomas. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Leiv Lea
Chief Financial Officer
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
+1-650-900-4522
[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:
Sheryl Seapy
W2O pure
+1 213-262-9390
[email protected]

