WESTWOOD, Mass., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Corza Medical (“Corza”) announced strategic plans to directly sell TachoSil®, a best-in-class surgical fibrin sealant patch trusted by medical professionals worldwide, to the U.S. market effective April 2023. Corza Medical acquired TachoSil in January 2021 from Takeda, who previously had Baxter Healthcare distribute TachoSil exclusively in the U.S. market. Corza Medical ended the agreement effective March 31, 2023. The first shipment of U.S. labeled TachoSil was delivered to customers on April 14, 2023.

“Distributing TachoSil directly to customers in the U.S. market demonstrates our commitment to advancing and growing this renowned product,” said Tom Testa Corza Medical CEO. “Our focus will be on delivering remarkable service to our customers and partners in the U.S. who will benefit from the trusted performance and innovation of TachoSil for their patients. I am incredibly proud of our teams around the world for their commitment to excellence—ensuring Corza Medical’s ability to deliver TachoSil directly to the U.S. market, driving solid growth and value for our Biosurgery business.”

“At Corza Medical, we are passionately committed to serving our surgeons and improving patient outcomes globally,” said Thierry Leclercq, SVP, GM Biosurgery & EMEA Sales. “We intend to invest in product technology to offer new innovations that build on the world-class TachoSil franchise.”

TachoSil is a fibrin sealant patch that assists in managing mild to moderate surgical bleeds during cardiovascular and hepatic procedures. TachoSil combines the bioactive mechanism of action of human fibrinogen and thrombin for hemostasis with the mechanical support of a closed-cell collagen matrix that becomes pliable as well as air and liquid tight. To learn more about the benefits and instructions for use of TachoSil, click here.

TachoSil is approved in the U.S. for use in adults and pediatric patients one (1) month of age and older and recently received a positive Opinion from European authorities for use in pediatric patients in Europe as well.

About Corza Medical

Corza Medical is a leading global manufacturer of innovative surgical technologies. With a global team of over 2,500 employees supporting clinicians, distributors, and medical device companies worldwide, Corza provides healthcare professionals a platform of surgical technologies with industry-leading brands, including Quill® barbed sutures, Sharpoint® Plus and Look™ surgical sutures, Katena® reusable and Blink™ single-use ophthalmic instruments, Sharpoint® ophthalmic, and the TachoSil® fibrin sealant patch. For more information, please visit www.corza.com.

Corza Medical is a portfolio company of funds managed by GTCR, a leading private equity firm, which helped create and build the business alongside Gregory T. Lucier. In January 2021, GTCR and Lucier simultaneously acquired and merged Surgical Specialties Corporation and the TachoSil carve-out from Takeda Pharmaceutical.

