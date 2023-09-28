WESTWOOD, Mass., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Corza Medical (“Corza”) and Envision are pleased to announce today that they have entered into a strategic partnership, combining Corza’s industry-leading innovative surgical technologies, training, and medical education with Envision’s commitment and dedication to programs that center around employment, outreach, rehabilitation, education, and research providing inspiration and opportunity for people who are blind or visually impaired.

The shared vision is to propel ophthalmic health forward, create new opportunities for individuals living with visual impairments in all communities, and have a remarkable impact on patients’ lives by improving their quality of life through cutting-edge technology.

“In today’s modern business landscape, technological advancements play a crucial role in ensuring success,” said Tom Testa Corza Medical CEO. “I’m very proud Corza Medical and Envision have joined forces to enhance Ophthalmic health by prioritizing education, training, and scientific research for the low-vision and ophthalmic surgical community.”

Corza and Envision share a common goal to promote and support scientific research and the emerging doctors and scientists who stretch the limits of thought and who are;

Interdisciplinary: seek to break boundaries, drive change, create impact, and generate knowledge.

Aspirational: strive for excellence and push to continually improve and innovate.

Curious: maintain a sense of wonder, are brave in our questioning, keep an open perspective, and engage with the wider world.

Inclusive: celebrate diversity so everyone can feel valued and that they matter.

Kind: care for themselves and each other, showing empathy, compassion, and support.

Socially minded: are proud to be progressive with a commitment to equity and social justice.

“Envision’s industry-leading products, training, education, and research dovetail perfectly with Corza Medical,” said Michael Monteferrante, Envision President and CEO. “Like Corza Medical, we not only share a common bond with the community we serve, but a commitment to ensure every person who is blind or visually impaired has access to the technology and resources they need to thrive.”

About Envision: Envision promotes advocacy and independence for those who are blind or low vision. Founded in 1933, Envision is one of the largest employers of individuals with vision loss in the nation. Headquartered in Wichita, Kan., Envision’s mission is to improve the quality of life and provide inspiration and opportunity for people who are blind or visually impaired through employment, outreach, rehabilitation, education, and research. For more information, visit www.envisionus.com.

About Corza Medical

Corza Medical is a leading global manufacturer of innovative surgical technologies. With a global team of over 2,500 employees supporting clinicians, distributor-partners, and medical device companies worldwide, Corza provides healthcare professionals a platform of surgical technologies with many industry-leading brands, including Quill® barbed sutures, Sharpoint® Plus and Look™ surgical sutures, Katena® reusable and Blink™ single-use ophthalmic instruments, Barron corneal transplant devices, Sharpoint® microsurgical knives, and the TachoSil® fibrin sealant patch. For more information, please visit www.corza.com.

