CORAL GABLES, FL, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cosentino Group, the Spanish global leader in producing and distributing innovative and sustainable surfaces for the world of architecture and design, introduces a new high-performance, ultra-compact stone collection: Dekton® Pietra Kode, the vision of renowned designer and architect Daniel Germani.

Pietra Kode reinterprets the timeless beauty of three classic Italian stones: Vicenza, Travertine and Ceppo di Gré. Each of these antique natural stones is decoded and then recoded into Dekton, enhancing their properties and the many possibilities for architecture and design. Each color breathes contemporary elegance into the design, with the rich shades and textures creating a sensory experience beyond what the eye can see. The carbon-neutral Dekton surface allows the collection to be used in a virtually limitless range of indoor and outdoor applications.

“This latest collaboration has been three years in the making and marks the third collection we’ve developed with our longtime friend and partner Daniel Germani,” said Eduardo Cosentino, CEO of Cosentino North America and EVP of Global Sales. “We are excited to officially launch Pietra Kode – a timeless collection that epitomizes Italian architecture and design, reimagined with the sustainable and durability benefits only found in Dekton. It has been a highly anticipated launch by our clients, and we look forward to seeing their design visions come to life.”

While Germani’s previous collections for the brand have often had an industrial bent, the seven hues that make up Pietra Kode channel the influence of Pietra di Vicenza, Travertine, and Lombardia’s iconic Ceppo di Gré on Italian architecture over the centuries.

“For this collection, I spent a lot of time decoding each stone’s history in Italian architecture and reimagined them in a contemporary design with all of the benefits of Dekton,” said Daniel Germani. “Pietra Kode is a collection that showcases luxury in the small, understated details. It’s designed with an eye on the future. Timeless colors are designed to interact with each other. Pietra Kode is a versatile tool in the hands of architects and creatives alike. Facades, flooring, bathrooms, kitchens, furniture and many more applications come to life through Dekton’s unmatched performance.”

VICENZA KODE: Four warm and versatile colors that reinterpret the code of classic Pietra di Vicenza. With neutral tones reminiscent of the earth and rich design that flows onto the edges, all coexist in perfect harmony and complement cream, wood, and taupe palettes.

VK01 Nebbia’s fine-grained white creamy base dotted with warm taupe accents is reminiscent of the timeless beauty of Palladian architecture.

VK02 Avorio features light beige hues in an extremely natural finish. Inspired by Pietra di Vicenza Avorio, the beauty of this stone is characterized by the presence of fossil shells that add depth and complexity in a very timeless way.

VK03 Grigio is inspired by the texture of Grigio Alpi and boasts gray shades with warm nuances of browns and light yellows. This versatile color blends perfectly with creams, woods and taupe colors.

VK04 Grafite combines a mix of black and gray scattered with whitish and reddish cloud-like patches, channeling the texture of dark, fine-grained limestone.

TRAVERTINE KODE reinvents Travertino. Found in vast deposits by the ancient Romans in the city of Tibur thousands of years ago, this stone was used throughout history and helped build the Roman Empire. Over the centuries this beautiful limestone inspired countless architects and artists. One can find it in buildings like the Colosseum, Pantheon, Trevi Fountain and the Vatican.

TK 05 Sabbia reinterprets Italian Travertine crosscut, creating beautiful clouds and veins that flow through the pieces in a disorderly and colorful way.

TK 06 Marmorio is a take on the Travertine linear cut and takes cues from Travertino Navona in its coloring and structure. Its porous striped design gives an elegant, bright and lightweight look to any design.

CEPPO KODE reinterprets the beauty of Ceppo di Gré. Often used in architecture in the Lombardia region of Italy, Ceppo is an excellent stone to design spaces that inspire us and connect us with nature. Brutalist in its nature, this stone makes a statement anywhere. Like Vicenza Kode, Ceppo Kode also features design along the edges, making it ideal for revealing applications.

CK07 Ceppo embraces the essence and distinctive structure of Ceppo di Gré stone. The unmistakable pebbled pattern is ideal for both indoors and outdoors, with a timeless design ideal for classic, contemporary, or industrial aesthetics.

About Dekton® by Cosentino

Dekton® by Cosentino is a revolutionary and innovative Ultracompact stone for architecture and design. It is a sophisticated mixture of minerals made with Sinterized Particle Technology (TSP), and a unique ultra-compaction press process. Its unique set of superior technical properties, such as resistance to UV rays, scratches, stains and thermal shock, and very low water absorption, make Dekton® the perfect surface for a wide range of applications, both indoors and outdoors (facades, paving, cladding, worktops, sinks, etc.). It is manufactured in large-format slabs (up to 320 cm x 144 cm) in five different thicknesses (0.4cm, 0.8 cm, 1.2 cm, 2 cm and 3 cm).

As part of Cosentino’s commitment to sustainability and a circular economic model, some Dekton® colors incorporate 15 – 85% recycled materials from the product’s own manufacturing process. In 2016, Cosentino obtained an Environmental Product Declaration for Dekton®. In 2020, Dekton® earned the Carbon Neutral product certification for its entire color portfolio, standing out as the only cradle-to-grave carbon-neutral surface. Dekton® brand offers a 25-year warranty. https://www.cosentino.com/dekton/

About Daniel Germani

Daniel Germani is a multidisciplinary design studio which specializes in product design, design consultancy, interior design, and architectural renovation. He has lectured and led workshops at various international design fairs, as well as sitting on juries for assorted international design competitions. Daniel’s work has been exhibited worldwide and has been awarded numerous international design awards for his highly innovative design projects, which range across furniture, architectural products and accessories. His practice’s unique position within both American and European design culture has given the studio worldwide recognition. Throughout his career Daniel has developed an in-depth knowledge of the design industry, serving as creative director for different international products and furniture brands. Daniel’s commitment to design education is reflected in his passion for teaching. Following his last two appointments in 2020 and 2021, Daniel has been teaching the final thesis project as a visiting professor in the IED school, in Milan, since the fall of 2022. His design skills Daniel’s aesthetic is influenced by the Bauhaus, Oscar Neimeyer, Le Corbusier, Mies and Frank Lloyd Wright, and the studio’s philosophy is simple: good design should always be honest and inspiring.

