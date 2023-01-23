Cosmetic Implants Market Trends and Insights By Material (Metals, Ceramics, Polymers, Biomaterials, and others), By Application (Dental Implants, Root Implants, Plate Implants, Facial Implants, Breast Implants, Saline Filled, Silicon Gel Filled, and others), By End-User (Hospitals, Cosmetic Clinics, and others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Competitive Market Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cosmetic Implants Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Cosmetic Implants Market Information By Material, Application, End-User, And Region – Forecast till 2030“, the market size is projected to reach approximately USD 17.58 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2030.

Market Synopsis

Devices or tissues that are inserted within or on top of the body are known as cosmetic implants. The purpose of many implants is to fill the missing body parts with a prosthesis. Other implants support organs and tissues, monitor bodily processes, or provide medication. Skin, bone, and other bodily tissues are used to make some implants. Cosmetic implants improve a person’s appearance, and correct anomalies brought on by inherited diseases, trauma, and accidents. Cosmetic implants made it easier for patients to repair damaged body components. After any incident, patients can more easily recoup or enhance their appearance.

Cosmetic implants can enhance the face, soft tissue or injectable implants, hair transplants or implantable devices, the chest, a penile implant, the buttocks, or the calf. Porous polyethylene expanded polytetrafluoroethylene, and silicone is several cosmetic implants’ main components. It is anticipated that the advent of technologically improved implants, such as hyaluronic acid facial filler and form-stable ergonomically formed silicone gel breast implants, will strengthen the market. Key aspects anticipated to drive market expansion include the rising prevalence of target diseases, the rising acceptability of bio-implants, and clear regulatory rules in developed nations.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 17.58 Billion CAGR 8% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Material, Application and End-User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing adoption of advanced and painless surgeries Increase in the number of cosmetic clinics and ambulatory centers

Market Competitive Landscape:

The prominent market contenders in the cosmetic implants market are:

DENTSPLY International Inc.

Aesthetic and Reconstructive Technologies (AART) Inc.

3M Health Care

Allergan, Inc

Cosmetic Implants Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

The frequency of congenital facial malformations, such as cleft lip and cleft palate, has increased, which is a primary factor driving the growth of the global market for cosmetic implants. Over the next six years, the market for cosmetic implants is anticipated to develop faster due to changing lifestyles driving the demand for aesthetic operations. In addition, the market is anticipated to benefit from the introduction of technology breakthroughs, including two form-stable silicone gel breast augmentation, hyaluronic acid facial filler, and rising consumer expenditure levels related to cosmetic operations. Babies with cleft lip or cleft palate are more likely to have them due to a mother’s increased sedentary lifestyle, which includes smoking, diabetes, and some drug regimens. This increases consumer demand for cosmetic implants, which fuels the expansion of the cosmetic implants market.

The need for dental implants is boosted by increased injuries caused by sports-related injuries and auto accidents. The segment’s expansion is aided by more accessibility, successful outcomes, and technologically enhanced dental implants that enhance function and health. Contrarily, the market for biological cosmetic implants is anticipated to expand at a rapid rate in the years to come as patients become more aware of the advantages of these implants over synthetic ones. Some key drivers propelling the worldwide cosmetic implants market are rising consumer interest in changing their facial characteristics, rising acceptance of minimally invasive cosmetic operations, advancements in dental and facial implant materials, and growth of the healthcare infrastructure. Throughout the projection period, dental implant is anticipated to dominate the market for cosmetic implants. This can be due to the expanding therapeutic uses for dental implants and the rising need for a prosthesis.

Market Restraints:

Several nations have observed an increase in the availability of these healthcare environments, including Brazil, South Korea, the US, and others. However, the rise of unlicensed facilities in an unregulated market has upset this aspect. The number of illegal merchants offering cosmetic implants has increased in several nations, luring a sizeable section of the population interested in aesthetic procedures. These facilities house surgeons and medical professionals who are not registered, which hurts the market.

COVID 19 Analysis

Due to the closure of dentistry offices and cosmetic hospitals caused by the COVID-19 epidemic, the market for cosmetic implants suffered. COVID-19 substantially impacts critically ill individuals. Additionally, the market is given positive growth prospects by innovations, including silicone gel breast implants and hyaluronic acid facials. Numerous government attempts to raise awareness about cosmetic implants also fuel the business. To stop the virus from spreading, the majority of cosmetic procedures were either canceled or delayed. However, aesthetic facilities reopened after the pandemic and are now operating with better safety measures.

The main reasons driving the rise of the cosmetic implants market are the simple accessibility to high-quality healthcare, benevolent reimbursement policies, a robust clinical pipeline, and the approval of novel medications. Key factors propelling the global beauty implants market include rising consumer interest in altering their facial features, advancement in facial implant materials and dental implants, rising acceptance of minimally invasive beauty treatments, and modernization of the healthcare infrastructure.

Cosmetic Implants Market Segmentation

By material, the market includes metals, biomaterials, polymers, and ceramics.

By application, the market includes dental implants, plate implants, facial implants, breast implants, saline-filled, silicone gel-filled, and root implants.

By end-user, the market includes cosmetic clinics and hospitals.

Cosmetic Implants Market Regional Insights

The greatest geographic market for cosmetic implants was in North America, closely following Europe. The high awareness levels about physical and aesthetic aspects and the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure are key factors contributing to its big share. North America holds a sizable portion of the market due to the growth seen in its major nations, as well as rising awareness and spending on cosmetic treatments and operations. The population’s growing awareness of cosmetic implants stimulates the need for the cosmetic implants market in the area.

Additionally, the popularity of cosmetic dentistry is rising due to changing lifestyles and an increased focus on dental aesthetics, which is anticipated to drive the market for cosmetic implants in the following year. Future growth potential for manufacturers is anticipated to be attractive in the Asia Pacific. Usage rates are anticipated to increase dramatically due to the rising markets of India and China’s rapid economic expansion and better healthcare facilities. In addition, it is predicted that the market will develop during the forecast period due to rising medical tourism activities backed by low procedure prices in China and India, two emerging economies.

