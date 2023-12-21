According to Future Market Insight’s research study, Cosmetic Jar Market thrives on global e-commerce growth, fueled by rising beauty trends, millennial influence, and brand accessibility, driving packaging solutions demand.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global cosmetic jar market size is anticipated to reach US$ 7,020 million by 2033. It attained a valuation of around US$ 4,338 million in 2023. The market is estimated to showcase a CAGR of 4.9% during the assessment period from 2023 to 2033.

Sales of cosmetic products are rising due to increased penetration of e-commerce across rural and semi-urban areas. Increased cross-border trade across less developed markets also predicts improved popularity and acceptability of cosmetic products. The growing number of millennials across social media platforms is resulting in increased sales of cosmetics across the Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and several parts of Asia.

Over the last decade, e-commerce has emerged as a cost-effective and convenient platform for consumers from middle-income groups to buy globally renowned cosmetic products. Due to this development, the world’s most famous cosmetics & personal care brands have started offering their products through e-commerce retail.

It is expected to drive sales of cosmetic packaging solutions, including jars of different materials and capacities. For instance, L’Oreal is expecting e-commerce sales to form more than 50% of its total revenue by the end of 2023.

Key Takeaways of the Global Cosmetic Jar Market:

The global cosmetic jar market was valued at US$ 4,145 million at the end of 2022.

was valued at at the end of 2022. The United States is expected to create a total monetary potential of US$ 572 million in the forecast period and expand at a CAGR of 3.8%.

in the forecast period and expand at a India is estimated to be the dominant country in South Asia’s cosmetic jar industry, with a share of around 39% in 2023.

in 2023. China’s cosmetic jar industry will likely exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% in the evaluation period.

in the evaluation period. In terms of material, the glass segment will likely witness a CAGR of 6.5% in the estimated period.

“Customers are accepting products packaged in reusable containers and are becoming more conscious of environmentally friendly disposable solutions. To keep up with this new trend, the cosmetics & personal care business is producing jars made primarily of recycled plastic, metal, and glass—all of which are environmentally benign materials,” says Senior Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Cosmetic Brands to Use Attractive Cosmetic Jars as Differentiating Tools

Packaging acts as a silent sales representative, especially in the case of cosmetics & personal care brands. Over the years, the purpose of packaging has changed from just protecting and ensuring the easy transportation of products.

In today’s world, packaging is viewed as a key differentiating factor for leading cosmetic brands. Eye-catching designs and graphics on cosmetic packaging products such as jars, bottles, and tubes would propel sales of cosmetic products.

The packaging of the product helps customers understand the product and its contents. Moreover, it differentiates products of one particular brand from competitor brands.

Along with that, it also helps to trigger impulse buying on online platforms as well as physical stores. Over the last decade, globally renowned players in the cosmetics & personal care industry have mainly focused on marketing and enhancing their brand visibility by making their packaging a key differentiator from other brands. All these factors are contributing to the rising demand for cosmetic jars.

Key Companies Profiled:

Berry Global, Inc.

Quadpack

Gerresheimer AG

Yonwoo Co. Ltd.

Hopf Packaging GmbH

H&K Müller GmbH & Co. KG

CORPACK GMBH

Plásticos FACA S.A.

LUMSON S.p.A

Frapak Packaging

HCP Packaging

HCT Group

Jiangsu Rongtai Glass Products Co., Ltd

Stoelzle Glass Group

Taiwan K.K. Corporation

FH Packaging

Hangzhou Lecos Packaging Co. Ltd.

The Tier 1 players in the market hold 10% to 15% share in the global cosmetic jar industry.

For instance,

In July 2023, Quadpack announced the release of an improved 50 ml Regula Prestige Airless Jar featuring a PP pump and a recyclable PET jar and cap.

announced the release of an improved 50 ml Regula Prestige Airless Jar featuring a PP pump and a recyclable PET jar and cap. In September 2022, in collaboration with Ingreendients®, Berry Global announced the introduction of personal care containers composed entirely of recycled plastic.

Cosmetic Jar Market Outlook by Category

By Material:

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Others

By Capacity:

Small (5 ml to 50 ml)

Medium (51 ml to 100 ml)

Large (101 ml to 500 ml)

Others ( >500 ml)

By End-use:

Skin Care

Hair Care

Makeup

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

