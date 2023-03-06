According to Market.us, the cosmetic packaging market size is projected to surpass around USD 57.1 billion by 2032, and it is poised to reach a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the Increasing Demand for Beauty Products and Eco-Friendly & Sustainable Packaging.

Pune, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global cosmetic packaging market size accounted for USD 36.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 57.1 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period (2023-2032). The consumer goods packaging of cosmetic products can be described as cosmetic packaging. This covers skincare, haircare, as well as grooming products. In consumer packaging, Cosmetic packaging is essential for the preservation and storage of cosmetic products through processing, storage, and transport. Packaging also preserves product quality and extends its shelf life. It is used to display product information, such as ingredient lists, shelf lives, manufacturing dates, and expiry dates. It is important to increase brand recognition among customers. Attractive packaging can influence customers’ perceptions of cosmetics.

Get additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments, Request a cosmetic packaging market sample report at https://market.us/report/cosmetic-packaging-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaway:

By type , the largest market share was held by the plastic segment in 2022.

, the largest market share was held by the in 2022. By application , the skincare application segment dominated the market in 2022.

, the skincare application segment dominated the market in 2022. In 2022, Asia Pacific dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 42%.

dominated the market with the highest revenue share of North America was the second-largest market in 2022.

Market growth is expected to be driven by the variety of packaging styles, innovative designs, and growing demand for cosmetics because of the increasing youth population. The market is expected to grow due to the shifting grooming trends among both genders. For selling cosmetic products, manufacturers rely heavily on extensive advertising through various media. Innovative packaging design is key to attracting consumers and influencing the future growth of the packaging industry.

Factors affecting the growth of the cosmetic packaging industry

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the cosmetic packaging industry. Some of these factors include:

Increasing demand for top-of-the-line beauty care products: Both developed and developing countries are observing the make-up industry grow rapidly. Because of their desire to purchase the best beauty products and superior items, shoppers have seen an increase in their income. Beauty products companies are updating their product plans and bundling their products creatively to attract more clients. As a result, the market should increase significantly throughout the forecast period.

Both developed and developing countries are observing the make-up industry grow rapidly. Because of their desire to purchase the best beauty products and superior items, shoppers have seen an increase in their income. Beauty products companies are updating their product plans and bundling their products creatively to attract more clients. As a result, the market should increase significantly throughout the forecast period. Competition in restorative bundling: Computerized change offers attractive opportunities for the market as more clients are aware of the offerings in the area via online entertainment and other channels. The competition in this particular area of restorative bundling is growing rapidly, creating a healthy environment for market development.

Computerized change offers attractive opportunities for the market as more clients are aware of the offerings in the area via online entertainment and other channels. The competition in this particular area of restorative bundling is growing rapidly, creating a healthy environment for market development. Increasing income and changing lifestyle: Changing lifestyles and increasing disposable income in emerging economies like Japan and China offer huge opportunities for the cosmetic industry to grow. The market for cosmetics will grow in the future due to rising demand.

Changing lifestyles and increasing disposable income in emerging economies like Japan and China offer huge opportunities for the cosmetic industry to grow. The market for cosmetics will grow in the future due to rising demand. Increasing e-commerce platforms: The demand for cosmetics has been boosted by e-commerce’s growth and increased internet penetration in urban and rural areas. Online platforms have been used by many companies to sell their products. This has influenced the growth of the packaging sector.

The demand for cosmetics has been boosted by e-commerce’s growth and increased internet penetration in urban and rural areas. Online platforms have been used by many companies to sell their products. This has influenced the growth of the packaging sector. Introduction of eco-friendly and sustainable packaging: The introduction of eco-friendly packaging had a significant impact on the industry’s overall growth. The industry’s growth is also dependent on innovation in its product lines.

Top Trends in Global Cosmetic Packaging Market

Trends such as novel packaging designs and evolving packaging trends are expected to drive the market in the coming years. Also, a growing demand for cosmetics from a younger audience is expected to drive the market. The changing grooming habits and increasing demand for cosmetics will also drive the market in the future. To promote their cosmetics, manufacturers rely heavily upon extensive advertising in a variety of media. How innovatively packaged goods are perceived by consumers will have a significant impact on consumer spending and interest in the future.

The potential for cosmetics market expansion is hugely accepted by the rising popularity of developing countries such as China and Japan. The predicted rise in cosmetics demand will drive the industry’s expansion. Established cosmetics brands need to be innovative with their packaging and goods to keep up with the competition. These are just a few of many key aspects that will propel the cosmetics packaging sector forward in the future.

The recent changes in the cosmetics industry can also be attributed to the growth of e-commerce as well as the widespread use of the internet in urban and rural areas. Online orders account for 97% of Glossier Inc.’s US revenue. As internet usage grows, businesses have also moved their sales operations online. To meet this growing demand, the market for cosmetic packaging has grown.

Many businesses are now targeting the middle class. Manufacturers have responded to this demand by creating more compact packaging. Innovative packaging techniques have greatly benefited the entire industry, especially those that are longer-lasting and more environmentally friendly. Market expansion is dependent on the willingness of companies to try and develop new products. The number of packaging options available for anti-aging creams is just one example of a product that has seen an increase in recent years.

To understand how our cosmetic packaging market report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at https://market.us/report/cosmetic-packaging-market/#inquiry

Market Growth

Computerized change offers attractive opportunities for the market as more clients are aware of the offerings in the area via online entertainment and other channels. The competition in this particular area of restorative bundling is growing rapidly because of computerized changes. To expand their market reach and gain an advantage over established undertakings, restorative manufacturers are using extraordinary bundling options. This healthy competition is anticipated to support market development.

Variables such as changing people’s lives and excellence in skincare area administrations are expected to drive the growth of worldwide businesses. A wider range of beauty products is used in the workplace than at home. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, which could spark interest in restorative bundling. Interest in restorative bundling is driven by a growing emphasis on prepping and financial situations in the developing business sector.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific’s cosmetic packaging market will grow rapidly due to the rising popularity of cosmetics over the forecast period. About 42% of the market is accounted for it. Another factor that encourages market expansion is the presence of many suppliers within the region. In the future, there will be an increase in cosmetics imports from China and other Asian countries such as South Korea and Malaysia.

North America is the second largest market, followed by the United States. The United States is the largest manufacturer of cosmetics and packaging worldwide. It exports large quantities of cosmetics to almost every country in the globe. Producers in the region are working to create natural products and packaging that are more sustainable. European regions are also adopting eco-friendly packaging options.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include Albea SA, RPC Group plc, Berry Global Inc., HCP Packaging, Graham Packaging Company, Amcor plc, Aptargroup, Cosmopak, Gerresheimers, LIBO Cosmetics Company Ltd., Quadpack Industries SA, Rexam, Silgan Holdings, Fusion Packaging, World Wide Packaging, Aremix Packaging, Bemis Company Inc., and Other Key Players

Have Queries? Speak to an expert, or To Download/Request a Sample, Click here.

Cosmetic Packaging Market: Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 36.8 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 57.1Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 4.6% Asia Pacific Revenue Share 42% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Due to changes in customer buying habits and their different age groups, the demand for cosmetics has risen. This trend is expected to boost the growth of cosmetic packaging. Consumers are also spending more on their appearance and overall health. This could lead to a greater demand for cosmetics that improve customer experiences. This could lead to more customized and specialized packaging, which could increase the market growth.

E-commerce has seen cosmetics gain popularity, both in rural and urban areas. Companies have begun to sell online as a result of increasing internet usage. This has resulted in a rise in cosmetic product demand and a boom within the packaging industry.

The middle-class segment is now being targeted by businesses. Companies are producing compact packaging, which is having a positive effect on the market for packaging. The market is also helped by innovation in product lines. Packaging materials have seen an increase due to the recent introduction of anti-aging products.

Market Restraints

Plastics are the most common packaging material used in this sector. Most of it ends in landfills. According to the EPA (United States Environmental Protection Agency), approximately 70% of plastic waste the cosmetics industry generates cannot be recycled. It ends up in landfills. Primary packaging is mostly made of single-use plastic paper. Multi-layered packaging can make them look more expensive and increase the number of plastics that are being thrown away. Microbeads are tiny plastic particles that are used to scrub off personal care products and cause damage to the marine environment. Microbeads have been banned in many countries. These countries include the United Kingdom and France, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, Italy, and Sweden. This demonstrates the increasing awareness of plastics in packaging formulations as well as the changing consumer preferences.

Market Opportunities

In response to the growing consumer demand for premium products, the cosmetic industry has increased the use of premium packaging. This trend is expected to lead to new opportunities for the cosmetics industry.

Digital transformation offers lucrative opportunities for the market. More consumers are becoming more aware of the products available through social media channels and online channels. As a result, the digital revolution is accelerating the competition in the custom-made cosmetic packaging market. Emerging cosmetic brands are also using innovative packaging options to increase their market presence and gain a competitive edge over established companies. Market growth will be aided by this competition.

Grow your profit margin with Market.us – Purchase This Premium Cosmetic Packaging Market Report at https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=56898

Report Segmentation of the Cosmetic Packaging Market

Type Insight

The plastic segment held the largest market share in 2022. Plastics are light and affordable packaging options for cosmetic products that drive this market. Plastics can be used for a variety of purposes and are inexpensive, increasing the demand for this segment over the forecast period. Plastics are increasingly being used to pack cosmetics. This is driving the market.

Plastic packaging products made from extrusions, such as bags, wraps, films, pouches, and bags are widely used in both the industrial and consumer markets. The high degree of organized retail has led to a significant rise in plastic packaging usage. Plastic packaging is the best choice for beauty products as it is both the safest and cleanest. However, because of its nuclear and compound form, plastic is more vulnerable to cracking and breaking. It breaks down less frequently than glass. Therefore, manufacturers are moving towards eco-friendly packaging due to growing social consciousness. This could slow down category growth. Businesses continue to favor plastic packaging to appeal to the middle class.

Application Insight

Skincare held the largest market share in 2022 due to the huge demand for personal care and grooming products worldwide. This change in lifestyles and purchasing habits has increased interest in personal care products and grooming products, particularly among young people. This has created a new market in the skin care sector. Commercially-made products can be used to moisturize, clean, or protect your skin. These products are popular among women, though men are also becoming more aware of skincare due to some changes in lifestyles. Manufacturers are keen to focus on anti-aging products, as there is a rising demand for anti-aging skincare products that promote younger skin. Some of the most well-known names in skincare are coming up with innovative ways to offset the high cost of creating products that reduce or treat the effects of aging.

Make-up is expected to be the fastest-growing sector. In the past few years, the market has seen a significant increase in female involvement. People are becoming more aware of hair care and how it affects hair health. While the nail care segment is most popular among women, it is also becoming more popular with men due to changing lifestyles.

For more insights on the historical and Forecast market data from 2016 to 2032 – download a sample report at https://market.us/report/cosmetic-packaging-market/request-sample/

Cosmetic Packaging Market Segmentation

By Type

Plastic

Glass

Metal

Paper

Others

By Application

Hair Care

Nail Care

Skin Care

Make-Up

Others

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Key Market Players:

Albea SA

RPC Group plc

Berry Global Inc.

Graham Packaging Company

Amcor plc

AptarGroup, Inc.

Cosmopak Corporation

Gerresheimer AG

LIBO Cosmetics Company Ltd.

Quadpack Industries SA

Rexam plc

Silgan Holdings

World Wide Packaging, LLC

Arexim Packaging Group

Bemis Company Inc.

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Cosmetic Packaging Market

In June 2021, Berry Global, a supplier of packaging game plans, teamed up with RAW Elements USA in order to offer sugarcane tubes that can be used as sunscreen, hand sanitizer, and salves.

In January 2021, Albea announced that a new Huai’an manufacturing facility had been opened. Local government officials attended the ceremony, as well as Albea leaders. Huai’an will become the new manufacturing location for metal parts used to make cosmetic and skincare packaging.

Browse More Related Reports:

Electronic Packaging Materials Market : is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.03% and USD 4406 Mn in 2032, from USD 1070 Mn in 2022

: is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.03% and USD 4406 Mn in 2032, from USD 1070 Mn in 2022 Flexible Packaging Market : was valued at USD 2,21,600 million in 2021, with a CAGR rate of 5.8% between 2022 and 2032.

: was valued at USD 2,21,600 million in 2021, with a CAGR rate of 5.8% between 2022 and 2032. Airless Packaging Market : was valued at USD 5,290 mn with a CAGR of 5.8%. These products are usually packed in airless packaging.

: was valued at USD 5,290 mn with a CAGR of 5.8%. These products are usually packed in airless packaging. Air Cushion Packaging Market: accounted for USD 3,473.84 million in 2021. It is forecast to grow 8.1% over the predicted period.

About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/markets-us/

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/market.usreports/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Markets_us

Our Blog:

https://scoop.market.us/

https://media.market.us/

https://news.market.us/

https://medicalmarketreport.com/

https://chemicalmarketreports.com/

CONTACT: Global Business Development Teams – Market.us Market.us (Powered By Prudour Pvt. Ltd.) Email: inquiry@market.us Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300, New York City, NY 10170, United States Tel: +1 718 618 4351 Website: https://market.us