Breaking News
Home / Top News / Cosmetic Surgery Institute Celebrates the Launch of Its SkinCeuticals® Flagship Store

Cosmetic Surgery Institute Celebrates the Launch of Its SkinCeuticals® Flagship Store

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 45 mins ago

Los Angeles-based plastic surgeons Dr. Mo Zakhireh, Dr. Craig Ball, and their team opened a digital skin care boutique featuring the popular SkinCeuticals® collection

PALM DESERT, Calif., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cosmetic Surgery Institute has expanded its skin care services with the introduction of a new, online SkinCeuticals® shop. Serving patients throughout Los Angeles with skin care offerings, the full-service cosmetic practice takes a patient-centric approach to surgical, non-surgical, and skin-related procedures. The available products can be used on their own, or to complement the results of a surgical procedure. Highly experienced, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Mo Zakhireh specializes in facelifts, tummy tucks, breast augmentation, and more. He is joined by a team of dedicated surgeons, estheticians, and other, extensively trained staff members at the practice.

Originally founded in the late ’90s, SkinCeuticals® rapidly became a favorite among plastic surgeons, dermatologists, estheticians, and skin care professionals, as well as women and men across the country. The brand’s science-backed solutions have been shown to produce dramatic anti-aging and revitalizing results. The SkinCeuticals® philosophy is based on the idea that maintaining healthy skin consists of three main components: prevention, production, and correction.

The new shop is host to the complete lineup of clinically proven, award-winning SkinCeuticals® products, designed to address a broad spectrum of aesthetic and medical skin concerns. Topical serums are designed with breakthrough technology and contain powerful, active ingredients like hyaluronic acid, which is considered to be the gold standard for replenishing skin moisture, as well as retinol for brightening and smoothing the complexion, and antioxidant-rich vitamin C for kickstarting collagen production.

Patients can choose from an assortment of pharmaceutical-grade moisturizers, toners, antioxidants, and more. Products are specially formulated to treat various skin types, including:

  • Acne-prone skin
  • Aging skin
  • Combination skin
  • Dry skin
  • Hyperpigmented and sun-damaged skin
  • Normal skin
  • Oily skin
  • Rosacea-prone skin
  • Sensitive skin

Additionally, Cosmetic Surgery Institute offers a variety of customizable, aesthetic treatments, ranging from collagen-inducing microneedling to skin-tightening ultrasound procedures to brightening peels to revitalizing PRP (platelet-rich plasma) treatments and other injectables.

Options are available for people with common cosmetic imperfections, as well as other medical and cosmetic irregularities, such as active acne, age spots, sun damage, acne scarring, dehydrated skin, brown spots, and more. The Cosmetic Surgery Institute team is happy to work with each individual to plan a customized skin care routine.

To learn more about how to optimize skin care results, as well as about the new SkinCeuticals® digital boutique, contact Cosmetic Surgery Institute by calling (760) 837-0364 or sending a message through their website.

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.