The Global Cosmetic Surgery Market Size Was Valued At USD 53.79 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 55.65 Billion In 2022 To USD 71.93 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 3.7% During The Forecast Period. The COVID-19 pandemic has been shocking and has never happened before. Because of this, there has been less demand for cosmetic surgery than expected in all areas compared to before the pandemic. Our research shows that the global market was 17.8% smaller in 2020 than in 2019.

More and more people use cosmetic procedures every year to make themselves look better. Also, dermatology problems are becoming more common, and a lot of people need to be treated. This means that the market needs and wants these procedures more and more.

In 2020, the British Skin Foundation said that almost 60% of people in the United Kingdom have some kind of skin problem.

Recent Developments:

July 2022 – Cutera announces the approval of AviClear, the first and only laser treatment device approved in the US to treat mild, moderate and severe acne.

June 2022 – Cynosure launched the PicoSure Pro device with an advanced lens focus array made of platinum that helps reduce wrinkles, acne scars and pores by increasing the content of collagen and elastin.

May 2022 – Apyx Medical announced that it has received 510(k) clearance from the US FDA for the use of Renuvion skin handpieces in certain skin resurfacing procedures.

Segment Overview

Procedure Insights

In 2021, surgical procedures were the most important part of the market. Surgical procedures like breast augmentation, liposuction, and others are becoming more popular because the results last a long time and don’t need to be redone every few years. Also, the growth of this segment is helped by the fact that key players in the market offer approved aesthetic devices.

Gender Insights

In 2021, the largest part of the market was made up of women. This segment is growing because so many women get cosmetic procedures like skin tightening and resurfacing, hair removal, breast reduction, and so on. Also, breast enlargement is the thing that plastic surgeons do most often all over the world.

The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) said that about 21.1 million of the 24.5 million cosmetic procedures done around the world in 2020 were on women.

Provider Insights

In 2021, hospitals and specialty clinics had the biggest share of the market. Most cosmetic procedures are done in hospitals and specialty clinics, which is different from other places. The segment is also growing because there is more demand for minimally invasive procedures and more people are going to specialty clinics. Also, most plastic surgeons prefer to work with hospitals and specialty clinics that offer a wide range of services.

In 2020, the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery said that 8.2 million cosmetic procedures were done in hospitals and 6.1 million were done in specialty clinics.

Regional Outlook:

In 2021, the market in North America was worth USD 16,83 billion. This area is the most important because it has the most plastic surgeons who are well-trained and can do a variety of cosmetic procedures. This area is also growing because the United States and Canada are getting more and more beauty clinics. People in this area are also buying a lot of the newest, most advanced beauty tools on the market. This helps the area grow.

For example, the Aesthetic Society said that plastic surgeons did an average of 320 surgeries in 2021, up from 220 in 2020.

Europe was in second place on the world market. Countries like Germany, France, and others are adding more non-invasive procedures and opening new medical spas. This makes the market in this area grow. In 2020, the German National Tourist Board said that there are about 350 medical spas that are open and running in Germany.

Latin America is expected to have the highest CAGR during the time frame of the forecast. The market in this area is growing because medical tourism is becoming more popular, many aesthetic clinics are using new techniques, and patients can get cosmetic procedures at prices they can afford.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 3.7% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2022 USD 55.65 Billion By Type Surgical Procedures (Breast Augmentation, Liposuction, Eyelid Surgery, Abdominoplasty, Rhinoplasty, Others), Non-surgical Procedures (Botulinum Toxin, Hyaluronic Acid, Hair Removal, Nonsurgical Fat Reduction, Photo Rejuvenation, Others), Others By Provider Hospitals & Specialty Clinics, Spas & Cosmetic Surgery Centers, Others By Gender Females, Males, Others By Companies Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (MENTOR) (U.S.), AbbVie Inc. (U.S.), Cutera (U.S.), Merz Pharma (Germany), GALDERMA (Switzerland), Sientra, Inc. (U.S.), Cynosure (U.S.), Apyx Medical (U.S.), Long Island Plastic Surgical Group, PC (U.S.) Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Latest Trends:

Men are getting more interested in and using cosmetic procedures every year. Men worry about getting older and want to look young for as long as possible. Also, more and more men are getting dermal fillers and botulinum toxin injections, which are non-surgical procedures. This is making more procedures happen, which has helped the market as a whole grow.

The International Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) estimates that around 3.4 million cosmetic procedures will be done on men around the world in 2020.

Men’s top surgical and non-surgical procedures include eyelid surgery, liposuction, gynecomastia, rhinoplasty, botulinum toxin, and hair removal.

Driving Factors:

Over the past few years, people have slowly become more interested in cosmetic procedures as the importance of how they look has grown. More and more people are caring about how they look, which is good for the market.

Women’s interest in cosmetic procedures like breast augmentation, liposuction, eyelid surgery, abdominoplasty, breast lift, and others is increasing the market demand for these kinds of procedures. The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) did a survey in 2020 and found that 86.0% of all cosmetic procedures done around the world are on women.

Patients are now more likely to choose non-invasive or minimally invasive cosmetic procedures over surgery. People choose non-surgical procedures because, among other things, they cause less pain, take less time to heal, and cost less money.

Restraining Factors:

More cosmetic procedures are being done in the U.S., Germany, Brazil, and other places where they are becoming more popular. This has made the treatment harder, which has slowed the market’s growth. There could be a number of problems during or after the cosmetic surgery.

More and more problems are being caused by procedures done by people who are not doctors in salons, spas, and other places that are not medical. Scars, swelling, infections, and nerve damage are all common problems that can happen after cosmetic surgery.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (MENTOR) (U.S.), AbbVie Inc. (U.S.), Cutera (U.S.), Merz Pharma (Germany), GALDERMA (Switzerland), Sientra, Inc. (U.S.), Cynosure (U.S.), Apyx Medical (U.S.), Long Island Plastic Surgical Group, PC (U.S.), and others.

By Type

Surgical Procedures Breast Augmentation Liposuction Eyelid Surgery Abdominoplasty Rhinoplasty Others

Non-surgical Procedures Botulinum Toxin Hyaluronic Acid Hair Removal Nonsurgical Fat Reduction Photo Rejuvenation Others

Others

By Gender

Females

Males

Other

By Provider

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

Spas & Cosmetic Surgery Centers

Other

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

