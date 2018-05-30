Cosmos Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

Revenue Improved 191% and Gross Profit Improved 67.7% compared to the three months ended March 31, 2017

CHICAGO, May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cosmos Holdings, Inc. (“the Company”) (OTCQB:COSM), an international pharmaceutical company, announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Highlights:

Quarter ended March 31, 2018, versus the quarter ended March 31, 2017, revenue improved 191% to $11.9 million from $4.1 million.

Gross profit increased 67.7% to $609,996 in the first quarter of 2017 from $363,692 in the first quarter of 2016.

Debt refinancing in the amount of $3,199,728 from interest rate of ten (10%) percent per annum was adjusted to four (4%) percent plus quarterly Libor payments. The final repayment date was extended from August 31, 2018 to December 31, 2021.

Cosmos continued to expand its sales network. Its current network consists of over 160 customers and vendors in 16 different countries.

About Cosmos Holdings, Inc.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing medicines to improve patients’ lives and outcomes. Cosmos Holdings has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki, Greece & In Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmosholdingsinc.com.

