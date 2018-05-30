Breaking News
Home / Top News / Cosmos Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

Cosmos Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

Revenue Improved 191% and Gross Profit Improved 67.7% compared to the three months ended March 31, 2017

CHICAGO, May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cosmos Holdings, Inc. (“the Company”) (OTCQB:COSM), an international pharmaceutical company, announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Highlights:

  • Quarter ended March 31, 2018, versus the quarter ended March 31, 2017, revenue improved 191% to $11.9 million from $4.1 million.
  • Gross profit increased 67.7% to $609,996 in the first quarter of 2017 from $363,692 in the first quarter of 2016.
  • Debt refinancing in the amount of $3,199,728 from interest rate of ten (10%) percent per annum was adjusted to four (4%) percent plus quarterly Libor payments.  The final repayment date was extended from August 31, 2018 to December 31, 2021.
  • Cosmos continued to expand its sales network.  Its current network consists of over 160 customers and vendors in 16 different countries.

About Cosmos Holdings, Inc.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing medicines to improve patients’ lives and outcomes. Cosmos Holdings has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki, Greece & In Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmosholdingsinc.com.

Cosmos Holdings, Inc. takes no responsibility for updating the information contained in this press release following the date hereof to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or the occurrence of unanticipated events or for any changes or modifications made to this press release or the information contained herein by any third-parties, including, but not limited to, any wire or internet services.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for historical information, this news release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve unknown risks, and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual results or outcomes to be materially different from those anticipated and discussed herein. Important factors that might cause such differences are discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, if new information becomes available in the future.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Steve Carr
312.780.7211
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.