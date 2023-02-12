COSRX Advanced Snail line COSRX Advanced Snail line

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Getting a late start on Valentine’s Day gift shopping? To help last-minute shoppers delight a partner, close friend, or even oneself in half the time, derm-backed skincare brand, COSRX has rounded up the best last-minute Valentine’s Day skincare gifts just about anyone on the list will be thrilled to receive – and they’re all available on Amazon.

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

This highly concentrated essence, Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, protects the skin from moisture loss while promoting a smooth and healthy skin barrier. The lightweight texture absorbs into the skin fast, giving a natural glow.

One user raved about the essence’s effects on Amazon writing: “This is my first amazon review, but I just had to get on here and write it because this product completely exceeded my expectations. The idea of putting some random snail goop on your face was weird to me, but I must say I am SOLD. This product is clear, light, and very thin and absorbs quickly after putting on. It also is completely odorless! If the label didn’t say snail, you wouldn’t know it’s from a snail. I suffer from rosacea and have some acne scarring, and this stuff has evened out my skin tone so well. It works as a stand-alone moisturizer or something you put on underneath moisturizer. SO WORTH THE MONEY!.”

Advanced Snail 92 Mucin Cream

The Advanced Snail 92 Mucin Cream is known for being “legit” for highly reactive skin. It helps strengthen the skin’s protective barrier and soothe irritation, which is probably why it has a fan base of more than 15,500 Amazon shoppers.

One reviewer wrote how it is amazing for rosacea: “I have severely reactive rosacea that breaks out for almost anything. Combo skin but sensitive. I was afraid to use some snail thing, but I popped this product name into the ingredient checker and it said everything was non irritating so I decided to try. This stuff is amazing. Moisturizing and non-irritating exactly what I need. […] The texture of the product is extremely stretchy but not sticky after it dries.”

Advanced Snail Mucin Power Sheet Mask 10 Sheets

Sheet masks can be a lot of fun to incorporate into the skincare routine. In fact, they’re great to share with a loved one, giving the chance to lie back, slow down and savor the moment. In addition to that, sheet masks increase absorption of active ingredients into the skin leaving both relaxed and glowing with plump, hydrated skin.

One consumer reviewed on Amazon: “The slimy liquid is gooey and messy and moisturizes very well. After 30 minutes, the majority of the goop has been absorbed, the sheet feels dry, and your skin feels wonderful! The concept is a little off-putting, to be honest, but it works well enough to get over it.”

Advanced Snail Radiance Dual Essence

We love a product that is a multi-tasker, which is why we love the many skin benefits of snail mucin. No one can deny that the moisturizing and healing properties of snail mucin make it great for dry, irritated skin. The Advanced Snail Radiance Dual Essence contains 2 different essences that are dispensed simultaneously when pressed upon. The clear essence offers elasticity and moisturizing benefits while the cream essence improves the skin’s barrier and radiance.

One reviewer left an honest review on Amazon: “I love this product, I use it every night before my retinol and my skin is just overall better! Tone, texture, acne, pores, I’m not saying alone it did this but as an add on very happy. It does take about 1-2 months to really notice a difference but be patient!”

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America’s favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn’t. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Ulta, Revolve, Dermstore and Amazon.

