ISSAQUAH, Wash., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today announced its operating results for the first quarter (twelve weeks) of fiscal 2023, ended November 20, 2022.

Net sales for the first quarter increased 8.1 percent, to $53.44 billion from $49.42 billion last year.

Comparable sales for the first quarter fiscal 2023 were as follows:

12 Weeks 12 Weeks Adjusted* U.S. 9.3% 6.5% Canada 2.4% 8.3% Other International -3.1% 9.1% Total Company 6.6% 7.1% E-commerce -3.7% -2.0%

*Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.

Net income for the quarter was $1,364 million, $3.07 per diluted share, compared to $1,324 million, $2.98 per diluted share, last year. This year’s results included a charge of $93 million pre-tax, $0.15 per diluted share, primarily related to downsizing our charter shipping activities, and a tax benefit of $53 million, $0.12 per diluted share, related to stock-based compensation. Last year’s results included a write-off of certain information technology assets of $118 million pre-tax, $0.20 per diluted share, and a tax benefit of $91 million, $0.21 per diluted share, related to stock-based compensation.

Costco currently operates 847 warehouses, including 583 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 107 in Canada, 40 in Mexico, 31 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 18 in Korea, 14 in Taiwan, 14 in Australia, four in Spain, two each in France and China, and one each in Iceland, New Zealand and Sweden. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.

A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. (PT) today, December 8, 2022, and is available via a webcast on www.costco.com (click on Investor Relations and “Play Webcast”).

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, inflation or deflation, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (generally including health-care costs), energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs and the Ukraine conflict), the ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting, regulatory and other impacts related to climate change, COVID-19 related factors and challenges, and other risks identified from time to time in the Company’s public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law.

CONTACTS: Costco Wholesale Corporation Richard Galanti, 425/313-8203 Bob Nelson, 425/313-8255 David Sherwood, 425/313-8239 Josh Dahmen, 425/313-8254

COST-Earn

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited) 12 Weeks Ended November 20, 2022 November 21, 2021 REVENUE Net sales $ 53,437 $ 49,417 Membership fees 1,000 946 Total revenue 54,437 50,363 OPERATING EXPENSES Merchandise costs 47,769 43,952 Selling, general and administrative 4,917 4,718 Operating income 1,751 1,693 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense (34 ) (39 ) Interest income and other, net 53 42 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,770 1,696 Provision for income taxes 406 351 Net income including noncontrolling interests 1,364 1,345 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests — (21 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO $ 1,364 $ 1,324 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO: Basic $ 3.07 $ 2.99 Diluted $ 3.07 $ 2.98 Shares used in calculation (000s): Basic 443,837 443,377 Diluted 444,531 444,604