ISSAQUAH, Wash., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today announced its operating results for the third quarter (twelve weeks) and the first 36 weeks of fiscal 2024, ended May 12, 2024.

Net sales for the quarter increased 9.1 percent, to $57.39 billion, from $52.60 billion last year. Net sales for the first 36 weeks increased 7.0 percent, to $171.44 billion, from $160.28 billion last year. Net sales were positively impacted by approximately 0.5 to 1.0 percent for the quarter from the shift of the fiscal calendar, as a result of the fifty-third week last year.

The following comparable sales data reflect comparable locations year-over-year and comparable retail weeks.

Comparable sales for the third quarter and first 36 weeks of fiscal 2024 were as follows:

12 Weeks 12 Weeks 36 Weeks 36 Weeks Adjusted* Adjusted* U.S. 6.2% 6.0% 4.1% 4.5% Canada 7.7% 7.4% 7.7% 8.2% Other International 7.7% 8.5% 9.1% 7.9% Total Company 6.6% 6.5% 5.3% 5.4% E-commerce 20.7% 20.7% 14.9% 14.7%

*Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.

Net income for the quarter was $1.68 billion, $3.78 per diluted share. Last year’s third quarter net income was $1.30 billion, $2.93 per diluted share, which included a non-recurring charge to merchandise costs of $298 million pretax, $0.50 per diluted share, primarily for the discontinuation of our charter shipping activities. Net income for the first 36 weeks was $5.01 billion, $11.27 per diluted share, compared to $4.13 billion, $9.30 per diluted share, last year.

Costco currently operates 878 warehouses, including 605 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 108 in Canada, 40 in Mexico, 33 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 18 in Korea, 15 in Australia, 14 in Taiwan, seven in China, four in Spain, two in France, and one each in Iceland, New Zealand and Sweden. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.

A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. (PT) today, May 30, 2024, and is available via a webcast on investor.costco.com (click on “Events & Presentations”).

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, inflation or deflation, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (generally including health-care costs and wages), energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs), the ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting, regulatory and other impacts related to climate change, public-health related factors, and other risks identified from time to time in the Company’s public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law. Comparable sales and comparable sales excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange are intended as supplemental information and are not a substitute for net sales presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

CONTACTS: Costco Wholesale Corporation

David Sherwood, 425/313-8239

Josh Dahmen, 425/313-8254

Andrew Yoon, 425/313-6305

COST-Earn

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) 12 Weeks Ended 36 Weeks Ended May 12, 2024 May 7, 2023 May 12, 2024 May 7, 2023 REVENUE Net sales $ 57,392 $ 52,604 $ 171,440 $ 160,280 Membership fees 1,123 1,044 3,316 3,071 Total revenue 58,515 53,648 174,756 163,351 OPERATING EXPENSES Merchandise costs 51,173 47,175 152,770 143,367 Selling, general and administrative 5,145 4,794 15,743 14,651 Operating income 2,197 1,679 6,243 5,333 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense (41 ) (36 ) (120 ) (104 ) Interest income and other, net 128 128 504 295 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 2,284 1,771 6,627 5,524 Provision for income taxes 603 469 1,614 1,392 NET INCOME $ 1,681 $ 1,302 $ 5,013 $ 4,132 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ 3.79 $ 2.94 $ 11.29 $ 9.31 Diluted $ 3.78 $ 2.93 $ 11.27 $ 9.30 Shares used in calculation (000s): Basic 443,892 443,814 443,870 443,843 Diluted 444,828 444,360 444,662 444,455

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in millions, except par value and share data) (unaudited) Subject to Reclassification May 12, 2024 September 3, 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,404 $ 13,700 Short-term investments 1,095 1,534 Receivables, net 2,583 2,285 Merchandise inventories 17,430 16,651 Other current assets 1,776 1,709 Total current assets 33,288 35,879 OTHER ASSETS Property and equipment, net 28,062 26,684 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,643 2,713 Other long-term assets 3,918 3,718 TOTAL ASSETS $ 67,911 $ 68,994 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 18,844 $ 17,483 Accrued salaries and benefits 4,365 4,278 Accrued member rewards 2,339 2,150 Deferred membership fees 2,553 2,337 Current portion of long-term debt 1,077 1,081 Other current liabilities 6,183 6,254 Total current liabilities 35,361 33,583 OTHER LIABILITIES Long-term debt, excluding current portion 5,834 5,377 Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,386 2,426 Other long-term liabilities 2,559 2,550 TOTAL LIABILITIES 46,140 43,936 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY Preferred stock $0.005 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock $0.005 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 443,374,000 and 442,793,000 shares issued and outstanding 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 7,702 7,340 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,922 ) (1,805 ) Retained earnings 15,989 19,521 TOTAL EQUITY 21,771 25,058 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 67,911 $ 68,994