Breaking News
Home / Top News / Costco Wholesale Corporation Updates on Children’s Sleepers

Costco Wholesale Corporation Updates on Children’s Sleepers

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

ISSAQUAH, Wash., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Costco Wholesale is committed to protecting workers in its supply chains.  In furtherance of this commitment, the Company confirms that it has acted appropriately relative to children’s sleepers that have been referenced in the media.

The sleepers that had been on sale at Costco until very recently were sourced from factories outside the Xinjiang region and without connection to the entity that was recently named as the subject of a detention order by the Customs and Border Patrol.  Those factories were the subject of favorable audits for labor practices and have not been accused of wrongdoing.

Costco’s supplier also sourced sleepers from a factory in Xinjiang, but Costco has not received any of those sleepers.  That factory, too, was the subject of favorable audits that showed the absence of forced labor and other favorable results.

Although Costco has no reason to believe that any sleeper in its inventory was inappropriately sourced, out of an abundance of caution it has suspended sales pending further investigation and developments.

CONTACTS: Costco Wholesale Corporation
  John Sullivan 425/427-7577
  Sheri Flies 425/427-3965
  Preston Witt 425/427-7899

 

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.