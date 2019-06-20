NASA’s flagship space launch system being built by Boeing is taking years longer than expected with cost overruns of nearly $2 billion, an audit found on Wednesday, raising questions about meeting a goal of returning humans to the moon by 2024.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Costs, delays mount for Boeing’s NASA launch system, audit finds - June 19, 2019
- Bank of Japan holds fire on policy, warns of heightening global risks - June 19, 2019
- China’s Xi arrives in North Korea: Chinese state media - June 19, 2019