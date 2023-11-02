Demand for cotton pickers in developing regions, owing to government support through subsidies and health costs associated with picking cotton manually, creates lucrative future business opportunities in the cotton picker market.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc.- The global cotton picker market stood at US$ 1.50 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 1.10 billion in 2031. The global cotton picker market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2022 and 2031.

Request Sample of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=70392

Suppliers and manufacturers of cotton pickers emphasize manufacturing robotic cotton harvesting machines with features such as sensors, GPS, LCD monitoring systems, etc., to gain a competitive advantage in the market. The market demand for cotton pickers is influenced by different dynamics, with the prime driving factor being increasing demand for cotton, growing cotton production, and adopting advanced agricultural systems. Therefore, the growing cotton production worldwide due to the rising market, especially from cotton textiles, is propelling the demand for cotton pickers. End users seek more convenient ways to pick cotton to save time and increase efficiency.

Cotton picker manufacturers should tap into incremental opportunities and focus on current demand from cotton harvesters, which can help them manufacture advanced technology-based harvesting machines as per recent trends. Companies operating in the market must broaden their revenue streams by manufacturing cotton-picking machines integrated with technology, which also focus on sustainability. However, several countries worldwide still use a labor force to pick cotton, and in some regions where weather conditions prevent repeated harvest, they employ cotton strippers.

The global cotton picker market has been bifurcated into 5 and 5 to 8. The majority of regions prefer to buy cotton pickers with 5 to 8 no. of rows due to various advantages such as harvesting more acres of land per hour and the ability to pick more cotton per day, which saves time, increases choosing efficiency, and helps farmers complete their harvesting in fewer days. This, in turn, further helps keep costs and boosts harvesting productivity. Furthermore, an increase in the need to gather a maximum area per day to save time, coupled with a growing number of large cotton farms, is projected to drive the overall cotton picker market during the forecast period.

Top companies operating in the market:

Deere & Company

CNH Industrial America LLC

Jiangsu Wallong – Hsin Machinery Engineering Corporation Ltd.

Xinjiang Boshiran Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Co. Ltd.

Shandong Swan Cotton Industrial Machinery Stock Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu World Agricultural Machinery Co. Ltd.

Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Co. Ltd

Hubei Fotma Machinery Co., Ltd.

Wuhan Anon Tech Trade Co., Ltd.

Özen Is Tarım Makinaları.

Key Takeaways of Market Report

Global cotton picker market to generate absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 1.10 billion until 2031.

Global cotton picker market from 2022 to 2031 is 5.6%

The global cotton picker market is valued at US$ 1.5 billion in 2022.

Global cotton picker market stood at US$ 1.2 billion in 2021.

Enquiry Before Buying this Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=70392

Cotton Picker Market: Growth Drivers

Growing adoption of automation and technology to ease production and harvesting is estimated to fuel the cotton picker market. The cotton picker offers numerous advantages. The machine increases yield and productivity as it can pick cotton at various intervals and causes less damage to the crops.

Mechanical harvesting using cotton pickers is widely employed in the U.S., Europe, Australia, etc. These countries and regions mostly use cotton picker machines to pick cotton to increase cotton picking speed, as it creates a faster harvest than manually picking cotton and enhances efficiency.

Manufacturers are developing machines that are simple to use and require little technical expertise to comprehend their functions and applications. Thus, the overall market is expected to witness expansion during the forecast period.

Cotton Picker Market: Regional Landscape

The cotton picker market in Asia Pacific is projected to hold a major share of the global market and advance at a notable CAGR during the forecast period owing to a rise in cotton production and need for automation in the region.

Growth of market growth is attributed to economic development in China and India, which holds major share of the total cotton production globally. Both countries account for around half of the total global crop.

Furthermore, rising income of farmers and government support have also fueled the demand for cotton picker in the region. Asia Pacific is followed by North America, in terms of cotton production, where the farmers are striving toward technology improvement and enhancement of farm equipment.

Cotton Picker Market: Key Developments

CNH Industrial established a new strategic investment division, CNH Industrial Ventures. The company is focusing on agriculture and construction segments; these investments and collaborations would be involved in various areas of expertise, including alternative drivers, digital, and related innovative technologies.

John Deere introduced two new cotton harvesters, the CP770 Cotton Picker and CS770 Stripper. CP770 machines would help farmers harvest cotton seed while preserving cotton quality from the field. CP770 is expected to help farmers to harvest more acres/hr. with new 13.6 L PowerTech engine, while improving fuel efficiency by up to 20%.

Cotton Picker Market: Segmentation

No of Rows Up to 5 5 to 8

Picking Speed Below 4.5 mph Above 4.5 mph

Chamber capacity Below 10,000 lbs. Above 10,000 lbs.



Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America



Place an Order Copy of Cotton Picker Market Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=70392<ype=S

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com