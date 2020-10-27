COTY & HSDEF Deadlines: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Investors of Class Actions and Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadlines

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Attorney Advertising — Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY)

Class Period: October 3, 2016 – May 28, 2020

Deadline: November 3, 2020

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) despite being no stranger to beauty brand acquisitions, Coty did not have adequate processes and procedures in place to assess and properly value the P&G Specialty Beauty Business and Kylie Cosmetics acquisitions; (2) as a result, Coty had overpaid for the P&G Specialty Beauty Business and Kylie Cosmetics; (3) Coty did not have adequate infrastructure to smoothly integrate and support the beauty brands that it acquired from P&G, including an adequate supply chain; (4) as a result of its inadequate infrastructure, Coty was not successfully integrating the beauty brands it acquired from P&G and not delivering synergies from the acquisition; (5) consequently, Coty’s financial statements and Defendants’ statements about Coty’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Harborside Inc. (OTC: HSDEF)

Class Period: July 2, 2019 – August 12, 2020

Deadline: November 9, 2020

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Harborside had undisclosed material weaknesses and insufficient financial controls; (2) Harborside’s previously issued financial statements were false and unreliable; (3) Harborside’s earlier reported financial statements would need restatement; (4) as a result of the foregoing and subsequent reporting delays, Harborside’s Canadian stock trading would be suspended; (5) Harborside downplayed the negative impacts of errors and delays regarding its financial statements; and (6) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

