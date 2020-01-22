Couchbase Mobile Wins 2020 BIG Innovation Award

Breaking News
Couchbase Mobile lauded as version 2.7 becomes generally available

Santa Clara, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Couchbase today announced it has been named a winner in the 2020 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group. 

Couchbase, the creator of the enterprise-class, multicloud to edge NoSQL database that drives the operations of 30% of the Fortune 100, was recognized for outstanding innovation in mobile technology. As enterprises look to accelerate the innovation of their enterprise critical applications, they rely on Couchbase’s cloud-native distributed database architecture that combines the best of NoSQL with the power and familiarity of SQL– all in a single, elegant platform spanning from any cloud to the edge.

Couchbase Mobile extends the power of Couchbase Server to the edge of the network with an embedded NoSQL database solution that powers mobile and non-mobile embedded platforms and a data sync solution that is scalable, flexible and performant to meet the needs of a broad range of offline-first applications.  

Couchbase Mobile has been on the forefront of embedded database and sync technology, delivering a host of innovative industry-first features including Predictive Query. Predictive Query allows mobile applications to use trained Machine Learning (ML) models to run predictive queries locally on mobile devices against data stored in Couchbase Mobile. The predictions in the database can then be correlated with predictions made in real-time from device cameras and other local context sources.

In this retail use-case, for example, Predictive Query empowers employees and customers to easily access detailed inventory and product information using their phone’s camera. For instance, a customer may ask an employee, “What shirts do you have that match these pants I’m wearing?” Using a mobile app with Predictive Query, the employee can take a photo of the pants, the query can correlate the image of the pants with the product catalog stored on their phone, and the employee can answer that question like an expert — anytime and anywhere — online or offline. Read more about this capability in this blog post.

The latest version of Couchbase Mobile, version 2.7, became generally available this week and can be downloaded here with details on “What’s New” found here and product overview here. 

 

“Couchbase has a rich history of innovation, right from the development of the cloud-versatile Couchbase Server through to Couchbase Mobile and Couchbase Autonomous Operator,” said Ravi Mayuram, SVP of Engineering and CTO, Couchbase. “We’re honored to be recognized for innovating the next generation of mobile database capabilities that we expect will enable businesses to deliver game changing applications to their customers.”

 

“Innovation has become a major theme for organizations across virtually all industries and this year’s winners are a testament to the creativity, passion and perseverance of individuals worldwide,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring Couchbase as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many.”

 

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

 

About Couchbase

Unlike other NoSQL databases, Couchbase provides an enterprise-class, multicloud to edge database that offers the robust capabilities required for business-critical applications on a highly scalable and available platform. Couchbase is built on open standards, combining the best of NoSQL with the power and familiarity of SQL, to simplify the transition from mainframe and relational databases. 

Couchbase has become pervasive in our everyday lives; our customers include industry leaders Amadeus, American Express, Carrefour, Cisco, Comcast/Sky, Disney, eBay, LinkedIn, Marriott, Tesco, Tommy Hilfiger, United, Verizon, as well as hundreds of other household names. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com.  

 

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

CONTACT: Christina Knittel
Couchbase
6504177500
[email protected]
